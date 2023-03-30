With over 200 people in attendance, the St. Louis Chapter of The Links, Inc. hosted a Black Family Wellness Expo on Saturday at Christian Hospital to deliver health and wellness to the entire family.
“African Americans develop life-threatening diseases at earlier ages,” according to Dr. Lannis Hall, Associate Professor of Clinical Radiation Oncology, Siteman Cancer Center, and Chairperson of the Health and Human Services Facet of the St. Louis Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.
“This family-centered event will help convey that learning about your health should begin early in life and that personal lifestyle choices like eliminating tobacco and alcohol use engaging in daily exercise, and selecting healthy food choices can reduce our risk of life-threatening illnesses.” Dr. Hall, who was the lead for the event, spoke how the Wellness Expo served to meet the need for health education on the importance of screenings in the Black community.
“The Links, Incorporated, a national organization, charged us with having a Black Family Wellness Expo in all major cities because they wanted to address health equity in the disparities that we see across multiple diseases like Alzheimer’s, cancer and heart disease, which African Americans have a higher risk and mortality rate,” Dr. Hall said.
“Our chapter embraced the call to action and put together our Black Family Wellness Expo with the help of some incredible sponsors and partners, including Christian Hospital.”
St. Louis Chapter President Kay Royster also talked about how she is pleased to support The Links, Incorporated in this important health and wellness initiative.
“In St. Louis, we have gathered a host of partners who will share lifesaving information and offer health screenings in support of the ‘Black Family Wellness Expo.’ Through this all-Links Impact Day of Service, we are changing lives across the globe,” she said.
Royster talked about how family fun meets health education at the Wellness Expo.
“We've had something for everyone, we've had the screenings and provided information on healthcare,” she said. “We’ve had the Children’s Corner where we provided Dr. Seuss books.
"We want people to feel that healthcare is a normal, natural part of life because we don’t want people to wait until they get sick to take care of their healthcare.”
The chapter president went on to say that she wants attendees to take away how healthcare is a part of living and to take a proactive outlook toward health.
“We don’t want people to wait until we get sick and have to go to the doctor or to the emergency room; we want to teach our children how to eat in a healthy manner,” Royster said.
“And we feel huge responsibility for this initiative because we are the oldest chapter in the central region, and we’re the fourth oldest chapter so that when our national organization takes on these important initiatives around African American communities, we’re right there.”
The local chapter of the national organization partnered with other organizations to provide screenings and essential health information, such as CPR demonstrations, in a family-friendly environment.
“This event is intentionally offered free of charge to attract families who may not otherwise have opportunities to learn more about healthy living,” Jonelle Lofton, a chapter member of The Links, Incorporated said.
“In addition to free health screenings, there will be breakfast and fun activities for the kids including, face painting, balloon artistry and the bubble bus.”
Community partners include Christian Hospital, The Program to Eliminate Cancer Disparities, The American Cancer Society, and Washington University Obstetrics and Gynecology Department and Oak Street Health.
“As a retired nurse anesthetist, I know the importance of giving families the opportunity to speak directly with medical partners who can help them jump-start their health and fitness journeys,” said Arlene Ross, a chapter member.
