With a desire to bring pharmacy services to a historically under served neighborhood, Dr. Tracy M. Reed opened the TPD Pharmacy to serve the St. Louis community and beyond.
“I wanted to make sure that the patients that come to my office have better access to medication than other pharmacies and not have to wait for them to get medication or hope that they have what they need,” Reed said. “The pharmacy is in my office for now, and we know what they’re taking so we can make sure they get the medication they need. It’s convenient for me, but it also adds accountability to the patient.”
TPD specializes in quick prescription dispensing, same-day, curbside, and mail delivery services. The pharmacy also provides extra benefits for group homes, including quick turnaround and drug administration support for staff. The pharmacy accepts Medicaid and Medicare.
TPD Pharmacy is located at 5937 West Florissant Avenue, Suite 1, St. Louis, MO 63136.
A podiatrist by trade, Dr. Reed obtained her degree in Podiatric Medicine from the William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, completed her Residency at Saint Barnabas Hospital in New York, and has over 24 years of experience in the medical field. Dr. Reed opened the TPD Pharmacy in the Walnut Park West neighborhood to improve access to prescription medicine in the community.
“A lot of the time, we prescribe their medication, but we don’t know if they can go get it or go pick it up,” Reed said. “I don’t want it to be three months down the line, and they haven’t started taking the medicine, so we have to start the process all over again. This pharmacy will help. As a responsible medical professional, I felt the need to bring much-needed healthcare services to a challenged community.”
A noted community advocate, Dr. Reed also served as a Founding Director of the Missouri Foundation for Health and has actively participated with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America and Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.
“We are currently launching the ‘Just Around the Corner to a Healthier You’ campaign in which we are asking physicians, churches, local officials, and more to help us develop an agenda to bring more health resources to the underserved Walnut Park community,” Dr. Reed said. “In addition, we will also partner with senior care facilities, home healthcare agencies, nursing, and rehabilitation homes to address the real needs of our patients.”
A registered pharmacist and a 2019 graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Jensine Chacko earned her doctorate of pharmacy degree and currently serves as the Pharmacist-in-Charge at TPD Pharmacy.
“It is wonderful not only for the provider but for [the] patient to be able to get their medication and ask any questions they may have to an in-house physician that can be called on at any point,” Chacko said.
Chacko talked about her personal connection to her profession and why her work in the community is important.
“My mother was a nurse, so I would come home to hear about patients deserved better care due to obstacles in the way, whether it was finances or not being able to physically get to places,” Chacko said. “I have a heart for people who don’t have access all the time who need extra help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.