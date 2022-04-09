White people surveyed in the United States in fall 2020 cared less and were even more likely to shun pandemic safety precautions after learning about the disproportionate ways it impacts Black communities and other communities of color, a University of Georgia Department of Social Science & Medicine study concluded.
“When white people in the U.S. were more aware of racial disparities in COVID-19, they were less fearful of COVID-19,” said Allison Skinner-Dorkenoo, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Georgia and a co-author of the study on racial disparities during the pandemic.
“We found evidence of less empathy for people who are vulnerable to COVID-19, and we also found evidence of reduced support for safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Skinner-Dorkenoo said the study revealed that white people mostly showed less concern about the virus and its impact when they believe it is “not a white people problem.”
According to an earlier study by the Black Coalition Against COVID, the Yale School of Medicine, and the Morehouse School of Medicine, African Americans struggled more than most during the pandemic.
During early 2020, the authors wrote that the average weekly case rate per 100,000 Black Americans was 36.2, compared with 12.5 for white Americans.
In addition, the Black hospitalization rate was 12.6 per 100,000 people, compared with 4 per 100,000 for white people. The death rate was also higher: 3.6 per 100,000 compared with 1.8 per 100,000.
“The severity of COVID-19 among Black Americans was the predictable result of structural and societal realities, not differences in genetic predisposition,” the authors stated.
Although the elevated rates of COVID-19 infection and mortality among people of color in the U.S. do not objectively reduce the risks of infection among white people, they may reduce perceptions of risk by serving as a source of downward comparison, the authors said.
“When people compare themselves to others who are less well off, they feel more satisfied with their current situation,” the authors asserted.
“When confronted with threatening health concerns, people often spontaneously engage in downward comparisons as a means of coping, which has been shown to reduce engagement in health-protective behaviors. Therefore, news stories about COVID-19 racial disparities may facilitate downward comparison among White U.S. residents, reducing the perceived threat of the virus and endorsement of safety precautions.”
They added that awareness of COVID-19 racial disparities could also influence how psychologically distant white U.S. residents feel from COVID-19.
“When people and things are more psychologically distant from us socially, in time, or in space, they seem more abstract and less concerning,” the authors concluded, adding that information about COVID-19 racial disparities might not have the same effect on all white U.S. residents.
They noted that previous research had revealed that U.S. residents who are more knowledgeable about past racial injustices tend to be more aware of and concerned about systemic inequalities and racism in the present.
“These findings suggest that white U.S. residents who are more knowledgeable about the systemic and structural inequalities that led people of color to be harder hit by COVID-19 may also be more concerned about COVID-19 racial disparities,” the authors wrote.
“This line of thinking suggests that systemic knowledge of contributors to COVID-19 racial disparities would be associated with greater concern about COVID-19 and increased support for safety precautions.”
Skinner-Dorkenoo said “This didn’t just happen; it wasn’t just random. It was socially designed to happen this way.”
“I think there is potential to think about educating people about the structural and systemic inequalities. Contextualizing this but giving more information and … really highlighting the injustice of these vulnerabilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.