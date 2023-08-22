Measles is still a health danger, and parts of the St. Louis region have confirmed cases of the disease.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health have been notified of an internationally imported confirmed case of measles on August 7.
The departments are waiting for the completion of tests to determine the strain of disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement.
Exposures were recorded at Fitness Edge in Creve Coeur, MO, Total Access Urgent Care in St Charles, and the Emergency Department at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Peters in late July, according to a statement from the City and County public health departments.
Public health officials from all three agencies have been working to notify individuals who may have been exposed to measles. The public should also be aware of measles symptoms and know how to reach out to their physician if they experience symptoms, specifically a rash.
As of June 8, 2023, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had been notified of 16 confirmed U.S. cases of measles across 11 jurisdictions, with 14 (88%) linked to international travel.
The United States has seen an increase in measles cases during the first 5 months of 2023, with the 16 reported cases compared to three in 2022 during the same period, according to the CDC.
Most of these cases were among children who had not received a measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.
People who may have been exposed to measles should contact their health care provider if they develop cold-like symptoms with a fever and/or rash as described. Those who have been exposed to measles and have symptoms, which consists of a rash that appears 7-21 days after exposure, should not go to any health care facility without calling first.
Measles is a highly contagious, acute viral illness that is transmitted by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. Measles typically begins with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.
Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash starts to appear. Rashes usually begin as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.
Patients are contagious from four days before until four days after the rash appears. The measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease.
Individuals can check with their health care provider to make sure you and your family are up to date on vaccines. Residents with questions should contact their local health department.
Affinia Healthcare is supporting local federally qualified health centers (FQHC) and underserved communities in response to a measles outbreak in the St. Louis metro area.
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services granted Affinia Healthcare possession of Immunoglobulin (IG) in the event of a Hepatitis A or measles outbreak earlier this summer, according to a statement.
Affinia Healthcare will be responsible for the ordering, storage, transfer, and administration of Immunoglobulin (IG) on behalf of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the FQHCs and underserved community.
The state is requesting Affinia Healthcare have after-hours availability to distribute the immunoglobulin if needed. Affinia Healthcare President & CEO Dr. Kendra Holmes and Pharmacy Director Kenyatta Johnson will manage distribution.
“The medical community has seen a steady increase in the numbers of cases of measles worldwide, so it is wise to prepare and focus on those most vulnerable,” Holmes said.
This medication is used to provide protection (antibodies) against certain virus infections (hepatitis A, measles, chickenpox, rubella) in people who have not been vaccinated or have not had the infection before. It is also used to strengthen the body’s natural defense system (immune system) to lower the risk of infection in people with a certain immune system problem (immunoglobulin deficiency).
“The trust the state has placed in us is humbling yet speaks to the quality of care we provide daily, as well as the level of expertise of our staff. We take this responsibility extremely seriously,” Holmes said.
Affinia Healthcare is one of five FQHCs in Missouri to be selected for this important project.
To prevent measles infection and spread from importation, all U.S. residents should be up to date on their MMR vaccinations, especially prior to international travel regardless of the destination, according to the CDC.
