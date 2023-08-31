Despite federal warnings to slow down, both red and blue states have cut off Medicaid coverage for nearly 4 million people because they lack the proper paperwork. In at least four states, half of all the people who have lost coverage for any reason are children.
Missouri is one of the most aggressive in purging people from Medicaid rolls, with the majority being children.
Of the 15 states that reported total removals by age group, Texas reported the highest percentage of children removed, at 81%, followed by Idaho, Kansas, and Missouri, where at least half of those removed were children, according to KFF.
During the pandemic, the federal government directed states not to remove anyone from Medicaid, the joint federal-state health care program for low-income people and people with disabilities. But states were cleared to resume eligibility and paperwork checks starting April 1.
As of Wednesday, nearly three-quarters of the roughly 5.4 million Medicaid recipients who’ve lost coverage were terminated because of “procedural” reasons, according to an analysis from KFF, a health care policy research organization. (Results were based on the responses from 39 states and the District of Columbia.)
Those removals happened due to an incomplete renewal process, whether because of missing paperwork, outdated contact information or a renewal form not sent by a specified date.
This month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mailed letters to every state, saying long wait times and high procedural termination rates might violate federal regulations to keep those who are eligible enrolled.
The letters came weeks after federal officials raised concerns about overzealous efforts to purge the rolls and gave states extra flexibility to re-enroll patients. Some states, such as Maine, paused removals.
The process has proven confusing for many patients, such as those whose first language isn’t English or those who don’t have computers.
Experts and advocates say grassroots efforts are needed to reach former recipients and help people re-enroll, stressing that lack of coverage threatens the health of vulnerable communities, including people of color, who make up a disproportionate number of Medicaid enrollees, as well as rural residents and children.
Public health professionals know poverty often leads to poor health, and the pandemic impeded critical and preventive care.
“Care got delayed, screenings got put off, therapies got interrupted,” said emergency medicine physician Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, an advocacy group that represents public health professionals. Now, “they don’t have a mechanism to pay for their care. Their care is delayed even further.”
Texas has terminated coverage for more than half a million people, more than any other state, out of about 5.9 million Medicaid recipients, and 80% of them were removed for procedural reasons, according to the KFF analysis. About 408,000 Floridians have lost coverage out of about 5 million, more than half for procedural reasons.
Texas and Florida are Republican-dominated states that have declined to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. But Democratic strongholds that have opted for expansion also have removed tens of thousands of people for procedural reasons. New Mexico (97%), Washington (90%), Connecticut (87%), Minnesota (85%), California (85%), Rhode Island (73%), Colorado (67%), Vermont (66%), Maryland (65%) and New York (53%) are among the 34 states plus the District of Columbia (90%) where more than half of people were removed for failing to file the proper paperwork.
California, New York, and Washington state are among the states that have terminated the most people since April. In California, 255,000 people were removed from the rolls for procedural reasons. In New York, about 179,000 removals were procedural, and in Washington state, 247,500 removals were for administrative reasons.
In a handful of states, most people were removed from the Medicaid rolls because they were no longer eligible, not for technical reasons. In Michigan, for example, only 17% of more than 23,000 removals were procedural.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement it has also simultaneously renewed enrollment for 121,000 recipients, and that it is reinstating people who remain eligible for the program but were removed for procedural reasons.
Nada Hassanein is a health care reporter for Stateline with a focus on inequities.
