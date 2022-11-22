Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers will continue to provide WIC services for the federal fiscal year 2023, which serves on average 3,399 individuals eligible for WIC every month.
Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility.
The primary services provided are health screenings, risk assessments, nutrition education and counseling, promotion of breastfeeding and support, and health care referrals. Nutritious supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants.
To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level (see income guidelines) and be at nutritional risk determined by a health professional. Migrant families are also eligible.
WIC supplemental food packages are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products, and hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.
The WIC program recommends breastfeeding, and PHC provides free counseling sessions with and access to a nutritionist or dietitian; referrals to other programs in the community (Food Stamps, Head Start, Parents as Teachers, and other social services); Help with breastfeeding (WIC has a breastfeeding peer counselor and Certified Breastfeeding Educators to answer questions and give instruction); Breast pumps for collecting breastmilk upon request; and a limited amount of formula for infants
For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental iron-fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their foods by redeeming food checks for specific items at local grocery stores and pharmacies.
Studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy, and eat healthier.
WIC is administered in St. Louis by Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers WIC Program Application to the WIC program is by appointment only.
Individuals interested in making an appointment to apply or who need more information should contact Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers WIC Program at 314-361-5728. WIC clinics are offered at 5701 Delmar Boulevard, 63112, and 11642 West Florissant, 63033.
