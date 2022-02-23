In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the 9th leading cause of death in Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Well known people who seem to have it all together have died by suicide. Cheslie Kryst, a former lawyer, Miss USA 2019, and entertainment reporter was a successful young Black woman in a country that often assumes suicide primarily affects white people. Her untimely death shook the nation when news broke that she took her own life.
It has become clearer that suicide can affect those with fame and fortune and the everyday working person.
Linda Robinson, a St. Louis native and resident, lost her brother Mark Robinson at the age of 47. His death was attributed to suicide in 2019.
“He has always suffered from mental health problems, like depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and things,” Robinson said. “He has attempted on several occasions but this time he succeeded.”
Robinson said she couldn’t really say what led up to it, if something in his life caused him to feel “completely hopeless” or ashamed.
“It’s something that we don’t know so I try not to linger on the ‘why’ to help with my healing and move forward,” she said. “I’m talking to others who have been through it and being involved in suicide awareness now.”
According to his sister, Mark Robinson had struggles in his life, but he was a caring person who wanted to help people focus on their health.
“Despite all his depression and anxiety, he was able to manage the [OR Smoothie & Cafe] in the Richmond Heights area for a short time,” she said. “He was able to run that because he was a health fanatic and a vegetarian; everything he did was to improve his health and his lifestyle.”
When asked what she wants others to know about mental health problems, Robinson said it needs more attention from everyone in the community.
“I just want other people to know, especially those in the African American community, that mental illness is real, Black people do commit suicide and the term is ‘death by suicide,’ and that we need to take this issue seriously,” she said.
Robinson encourages people to reach out to suicide prevention organizations for resources and help.
NAMI St. Louis, part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, specializes in suicide prevention.
Angela Berra, director of programs at NAMI St. Louis, talked about barriers that have historically barred African Americans from mental health services in this country.
“We know statistically that in the U.S. about 25% of Black or African American individuals compared to 40% of White or Caucasian Americans seek mental health care and a lot of that has to do with the stigma surrounding it,” she said. “The cost of mental health care is another issue we don’t often talk about enough I think in particular for our communities.”
Berra also talked about the stigma in the Black community that surrounds talking about suicide and other mental health issues.
“I think the stigma from those that I have talked with in the Black community [is] surrounded by cultural norms, and faith seems to be another aspect that is often brought into the conversation,” she said.
Advocates from the Missouri Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest suicide prevention organization in the United States, planned to meet this week with lawmakers to urge them to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health initiatives for Missouri residents.
This would include authorizing more funding for suicide and mental health crisis call centers and infrastructure to support a statewide crisis service system; passage of HB 2238 and HB 2136 to encourage suicide prevention training for school personnel, and requiring schools and colleges to print suicide and crisis hotline phone numbers on student ID cards. In addition, HB 2019 would fund school nurse and mental health professional positions in public schools.
“As volunteers with AFSP, many of us have lived experience with mental health conditions, suicide attempts, or the loss of a loved one,” said Lauren Ross, Missouri Chapter Board Treasurer.
“As advocates, we have a unique and special opportunity to go to Jefferson City on Feb. 23 and speak with our legislators about the ways they can help us and bills they can support to help aid in the fight to have a world without suicide,” Ross added. “We will share our stories, educate them on the bills that are currently going through the legislative process and encourage them to introduce new bills and support those they feel will be the most beneficial to our fight. Sharing our story is the most powerful tool we have, and one person truly can make a difference.”
The AFSP sees the Missouri State Capitol Day as an impactful day for all who have a connection with or a personal story on the topic of suicide. The overall goal of each event is to help lawmakers understand that investments in mental health and suicide prevention can save lives.
