Sieglinda (pronounced Sa-Glinda) Fox could barely get through the high-energy song, “Abie Baby” from the musical “Hair.”
About two weeks ago, Fox, a St. Louis-born actress, felt extremely fatigued on the day of the show. She’s currently performing with the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Dressed as Abraham Lincoln, Fox soldiered on finishing the song, her performance and the play that night.
The next day she received an email saying rehearsals were canceled. Several cast members had tested positive for COVID-19. Fox was among that unfortunate group.
She was in denial until the email arrived. Fox had contracted the virus in 2021 a bit more than a month after receiving two rounds of COVID vaccinations. Contracting the virus increased her fears that maybe she made a bad career choice.
“Oh, Lord, I done just quit my job,” Fox said, referring to how, two years earlier, in 2019, she quit her job of 20 years with the IRS to pursue acting full-time.
Fox is now busy traveling the country performing in “Hair,” and other plays including, “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” the politically-charged musical “Don’t Bother Me I Can’t Cope,” and James Balwin’s “Amen Corner.”
Her bout with the virus in 2021 wasn’t too bad, she said. She and her husband quarantined themselves until their relatively mild symptoms resided.
Still, Fox had to weather shutdowns which included live theater. She managed to survive those work-less months with an at-home sales job. Like millions of others, Fox welcomed what seemed like a huge decrease in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Last year, she was delighted to return to her beloved environment-the stage. The crowds were back too, and COVID, she thought, was a bygone epidemic.
In May, the federal government allowed the coronavirus national emergency declaration to expire. Most Americans had adopted the feeling that the nation had moved beyond COVID. But a late-summer wave of infections has been a rude awakening for those, like Fox, who had no idea the disease was on the rise…again.
According to Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, director of health for the City of St. Louis, hospital admissions between Aug. 12 and 29 increased 21% nationwide. There were 207 cases reported in the city which was up 39% within that early-to-late August time frame.
“That was relatively low compared to historical peaks but the sharp upward trend is cause for concern as we move from summer to fall,” Hlatshwayo Davis added.
Last week, KSDK News reported there were 33 to 174 reported cases in St. Louis County.Public health officials say the increase in hospitalizations has been relatively small and most of the sick are experiencing symptoms comparable to a cold or the flu.
The variant, known as “EG.5,” according to the CDC, is an offshoot of the Omicron variant and has been found in 51 countries, with the second largest number of cases being here in the U.S.
“The clear message here is that COVID never went anywhere; this virus is here to stay,” Davis warned, adding: “Will it be something like the flu, will it be something that ebbs and flows throughout the year? That remains to be seen. Omicron is still the most common variant but there are several sub variants like this new EG.5.”
In an interview with KMOV News Sunday, infectious disease physician, Dr. Steven Lawrence said the virus is just as contagious as it was during the peak of the pandemic.
“Any sort of cold-type symptoms really should prompt one to think you may have COVID and it’s something that should be tested,” Dr. Lawrence said. If you do test positive, the doctor added that the current guidelines include quarantining for five days since the first symptoms appeared and then wearing a mask for five days after.
Dr. Lawrence cautioned against mass hysteria.
"We're talking about a slight bump up from what had been the lowest level since the COVID pandemic started," he said, adding: "So at this point, there's not yet any real concern about a serious increase in the number of severe illnesses."
Last week, the American reported that the Biden administration is gearing up for a fall vaccination campaign that not only includes updated COVID-19 boosters, but the annual flu shot and the newly approved RSV vaccine.
Those resources, Hlatshwayo Davis warned, may “dwindle and go away.”
“I just don’t have certainty about how widely available they will be as they were last year because of the lack of commitment of congressional dollars.”
Researchers say that because nearly all Americans have built up multiple layers of immunity following repeated infections, immunizations or both, the virus is unlikely to cause as much harm this winter as it did in previous seasons.
News agencies reported Monday that First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19. Apparently, now is not the time to take the virus for granted.
Although researchers are cautiously optimistic about the severity of COVID this year, many recommend that people consider wearing masks again in crowded indoor spaces, testing when they have symptoms and being mindful of those around them who may be at high risk should they become infected.
As for Fox, she’s gotten past her second bout of COVID. Within a matter of days, the fatigue, she said, turned into a full-blown case of congestion, sneezing, body aches and eventual loss of taste and smell. She’s feeling much better now and has regained her ability to smell and taste food. Fox retested herself and the results came back negative.
She’s alarmed at the number of people, like her before getting infected, seem to be oblivious to the virus’ resurgence. She’s noted little to no mask-wearing at her performances or on the streets of Portsmouth. For those people, Fox offers some sage advice:
“Don’t be too quick to put those masks away,” she said. “Stay prepared for this because it’s not gone and the way it looks, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”
