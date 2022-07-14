Public health officials are reporting an alarming increase in syphilis in Missouri, especially among its Black and brown populations.
According to an update from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the number of syphilis cases in Missouri increased by 259% from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, there were 63 congenital syphilis cases reported in Missouri, the highest since 1994.
It doesn’t stop there.
Nearly two-thirds, or 65%, of all babies born with congenital syphilis were Black or Hispanic, highlighting the stark disparities in testing and treatment, according to the National Coalition of STD Directors.
The Journal of American Sexually Transmitted Diseases Association says, “a partial but insufficient explanation of this phenomenon is the slightly elevated proportion of live births among Black and Hispanic women.”
A more comprehensive explanation is barriers to accessing prenatal care, inadequate treatment of syphilis during pregnancy, and late identification of seroconversion during pregnancy, according to the Association.
Additionally, national annual rates were 6.42 and 2.20 times as high among Black and Hispanic than among White heterosexually active women, according to the Association.
Over the last five years, the St. Louis region also has seen a sharp rise in cases of syphilis and specifically congenital syphilis, which can have devastating effects on newborns.
In 2021, there were 11 cases of congenital syphilis in St. Louis County and 11 cases in St. Louis City. In 2017, the county had only three cases, and the city had one case – meaning that cases are up 233 percent in the county and 1,000 percent in the city in only four years.
“A single case of congenital syphilis is heartbreaking because it is completely preventable,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
“Given the high rates of syphilis in the Saint Louis region, I urge all those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to get themselves and their partners tested immediately.”
To respond to this crisis, the local public health departments are taking evidence-based actions. Both departments are engaging with local health partners to form a congenital syphilis review board that will examine every case and determine opportunities to prevent future cases of syphilis infection in utero and neonatal infections.
The public health departments are also ramping up communications efforts aimed at young people, local clinicians, and community groups to increase knowledge of syphilis and how to treat it.
These efforts are done in partnership with the state to increase capacity to investigate cases of STIs, including syphilis, to reduce transmission through prompt testing, treatment, and outreach to sexual partners.
“Our goal is to have zero new cases of congenital syphilis in St. Louis – not even one,” said Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, St. Louis City Department of Health director.
“The rates of syphilis among women of childbearing age are rising faster than any other group – and this has led to the unfortunate rise in congenital syphilis as well. We are committed to working with our public health and healthcare partners across the region to increase knowledge, screening, and treatment of syphilis to eliminate congenital syphilis.”
St. Louis residents are urged to get tested for syphilis if they are sexually active and especially if they are considering pregnancy. Syphilis testing and treatment are available for free or at low cost in various locations, including the Center at 4000 Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn and the Health Stop Testing and Referral Center at 1520 Market St. in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.