The Biden administration is gearing up for a fall vaccination campaign that not only includes updated COVID-19 boosters, but the annual flu shot and the newly approved RSV vaccine.
"We know that covid-19 vaccinations are the safest protection to avoiding hospitalization, long-term health outcomes, and death, and that is why we are going to continue to encourage Americans to stay up to date on their vaccines," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Monday press briefing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending COVID-19 vaccines in addition to annual flu shots, as well as the immunizations for RSV for people who are over the age of 60 as well as for infants.
The Biden administration hopes to provide access for uninsured and underinsured people to get the booster once the updated COVID-19 vaccine is approved. The vaccines should be available in September.
Once the FDA approves one or several updated COVID-19 vaccines this fall, the first official said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices plans to meet quickly to make its recommendations for clinicians.
Getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine into nursing homes and long-term-care facilities will be a priority for the Biden administration, according to the first official.
Once approved, the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 12 and older will be fully licensed this fall, though the vaccines for people 11 and younger will still be under the emergency use authorization, according to the second official.
The protein-based COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax will also remain under the emergency use authorization framework, according to the second official.
Some of the updated vaccines may come with a cost, unlike during the pandemic when all the COVID-19 vaccines were free.
Moderna, for example, announced earlier this year that it would increase the price of its COVID-19 vaccine from $30 to $130, leading to a bipartisan condemnation of the decision at a U.S. Senate hearing.
Testing and treatments will also remain available during the upcoming cold and flu season, the first official said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have begun to increase, according to CDC data.
Between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12 the number of hospital admissions increased by nearly 22% bringing the total weekly admissions to 12,600. That’s the highest it’s been since mid-April, according to CDC data.
The number of deaths increased by slightly more than 8% during the same time frame to about 251 a week, though that still remains much lower than during the pandemic, according to CDC data.
This article originally appeared here.
