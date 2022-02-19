A few years ago, I was teaching a class to a group of medical students when my phone began to vibrate. I glanced down, noticed it was my brother but ignored it with the intent to call him later.
He proceeded to call me multiple times and left a message that I needed to call him right away. At that point, I realized something bad had happened. I excused myself from the class, called my brother and received the news that no one wants to hear. My father had been found dead in his home from an apparent heart attack.
My father suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and he was overweight. He loved to travel, eat, and enjoyed a good Jack Daniels cocktail every now and then. Unfortunately, that lifestyle accompanied with some bad genetics contributed to his ultimate devastating outcome. I’m certain this was not the type of legacy he wished to leave behind.
My father’s tragic ending from heart disease is not my only close encounter with frightful healthcare moments. I also recall one of my elderly female patients with diabetes, obesity, and hypertension (the trifecta of disease), who for years refused to accept my recommendations regarding her out-of-control diabetes.
She presented one day with upper back pain and upon further questioning, it was determined that she was experiencing cardiac pain. She initially declined my recommendation for stress testing.
However, a few weeks later she agreed to have a stress test. The test was positive, she had a coronary catheterization which revealed 3-vessel disease, and she underwent bypass surgery. Her story is a lesson to women how signs of heart attack may appear differently as compared to men. Women may not feel crushing pain in the chest. Pain may be in the back, upper abdomen, or jaw.
It is also important to understand how stress can increase the risk of heart disease. Stress causes increased levels of a hormone called cortisol. This hormone elevation can increase blood pressure and heart rate. Prolonged instances of high blood pressure can cause heart and vessel damage.
Heart disease is the number one cause of death for adults in the US. However, during the months of January and February 2021, Covid-19 deaths claimed the top spot. Heart disease is an umbrella term that includes several conditions such as heart failure and heart attack. Over 650,000 people die each year from heart disease. From 2016-2017, heart disease cost the US $363 billion dollars. Yes, that is a billion with a “B.” There are several risk factors for heart disease, such as smoking, obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.
Heart disease can be prevented, however. Maintaining a healthy weight, regular exercise, keeping diabetes and high blood pressure under control, and not smoking are the essential ingredients for prevention. To accomplish these goals, routine appointments with your primary provider is encouraged. These “check-ups” or yearly physicals should include blood work as well, checking for cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Reducing stress can also help lower the risk of heart disease.
My daily routine is full of people who are at risk of heart disease. As a result, I am on a mission to educate as many people as possible about heart disease prevention. Therefore, heart month is important to me. What is your “why”?
Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D., FAAFP, is associate professor, SLUCare Family Medicine, and interim assistant dean of Diversity Equity and Inclusion
