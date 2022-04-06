You may have heard that a new variant of COVID-19, BA.2, has begun to surge in other parts of the world and here in the U.S. Over the past year and a half, American surges have typically followed surges in Europe, including the Delta and Omicron variants. The approximately 5.2 million cases of COVID reported in Europe during the last weeks of March could be a warning signal for us.
However, as opposed to the previous outbreaks, Americans are slightly more prepared. Many Americans have been vaccinated, boosted, and many possess natural immunity from a past infection with COVID.
Home tests are also available and there are plenty of vaccines ready for willing individuals. But at the same time, many places have eased restrictions and there are people who still refuse to be vaccinated. Places of business are again allowing patrons to enter without masks. Masks are optional in many schools, flights are full, and airports are seeing traffic at pre-pandemic levels. Such conditions have the potential to cause a spike in the number of confirmed cases.
Though I do not believe we are headed for a massive shut-down, I do believe that large COVID spikes could again cause unexpected disruptions. So, what can we do to prepare for this next phase of COVID?
In my opinion, the first low-hanging fruit would be to get immunized with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine has been proven to decrease hospitalizations and death. The vaccine is readily available at most local pharmacies and is free. Receiving the COVID-19 booster would also add additional protection. Sadly, less than 70% of Americans over the age of 65 have had their first booster.
Secondly, just because masks are optional in most places, does not mean that you are obligated to be maskless. Mask fatigue is real, and I empathize with everyone who wishes to be completely done wearing them. Shall I remind everyone, however, that wearing masks helped keep our schools and businesses open? A moment of inconvenience compares poorly to a lifetime of good health and peace of mind.
During this moment of relative COVID-19 stillness, it is important to make sure we are prepared when a spike occurs. Now is the time to review your mask inventory. Do you have enough quality masks available? Surgical, N95, and KN95 are the types of masks that have been shown to be most effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. These masks are readily available now as compared to the beginning of the pandemic. Make sure you have a supply at home. No hoarding please. Let us not revisit the tissue and paper towel situations of 2020.
Lastly, if this new variant does cause another outbreak, we must exercise good judgment such as consistently wearing masks, social distancing, and increasing our hand washing routines. These skills should lie deep in the recesses of our brains. We must also consider altering our behavior if necessary. During an outbreak, having large crowds at family gatherings is probably not the wisest idea.
Our entanglement with the COVID-19 virus is not over and may be with us for some time. Learning to live with the virus and pivot, when necessary, will be crucial to our ability to control it in the future.
Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D., is SLUCare Family Medicine interim assistant dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion and associate professor.yourhealthmatters@stlamerican.com
