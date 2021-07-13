Joseph Luckett – an internationally recognized author and business owner – was recently the first African American in St. Charles’ 250-year history to receive the key to the city. Luckett is the CEO and Founder of his three-year-old company Zero to 100, an inclusive global networking movement co-founded with wife Carol. The debut of his bestselling book “Zero to 100: The Gold Standard of Global Networking” recently became a number one international best seller on Amazon within the first 43 hours of its launch.Written by a minority networker who saw a lack of inclusive processes, Luckett’s “Zero to 100: The Gold Standard of Global Networking” serves as a blueprint to measurable networking via in-person and virtual opportunities.
