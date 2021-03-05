The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery is pleased to announce Ron Hines’ appointment to its Board of Directors.
Hines is division manager with UPS. This appointment continues a long-standing partnership between UPS and the Crisis Nursery, the area’s premier child abuse and neglect prevention agency.
