As a federal prosecutor, I was always taught that my job was not merely to obtain convictions, but to seek justice. It was just as much my duty to ensure that the innocent go free as that the guilty were brought to justice.
That is why it is so troubling that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is fighting St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner’s efforts to obtain a new trial for Lamar Johnson.
Johnson was convicted of murder in 1995. Since that conviction, two other men have confessed to the crime and denied Johnson’s involvement, and the Circuit Attorney Office’s Conviction Integrity Unit has uncovered additional information that was not known at the time of trial — including direct payments made to an eyewitness and the relevant criminal history of a jailhouse informant.
That is the sort of evidence that prosecutors are constitutionally and ethically required to reveal before taking a defendant to trial. In light of this new evidence, the circuit attorney moved for a new trial for Johnson. That is what any ethical prosecutor would do.
But then Attorney General Eric Schmitt stepped in and argued that a new trial was inappropriate because the motion had not been filed within 15 days of the verdict.
It is appalling to think that the chief law enforcement officer of our state would be more concerned with enforcing a procedural rule than pursuing justice in a murder case. Courts and prosecutors often set aside procedural time limits where necessary to avoid a miscarriage of justice. No experienced prosecutor would advocate against doing so in a case like Johnson’s.
If Eric Schmitt had spent any time in his career as a prosecutor, he would know that. That’s why the Circuit Attorney’s Office affirmatively waived the time limit to allow the court to hear the motion. Eric Schmitt should do the same.
When a prosecutor sees injustice being done, he should move heaven and earth to stop it. In this case, it is not too late. Eric Schmitt should withdraw his opposition to the circuit attorney’s motion and let Lamar Johnson have his day in court. No innocent person should have to sit in prison for 24 years because of a technicality. And no real prosecutor would stand for it.
Rich Finneran is a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and a Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.