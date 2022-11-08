Kevin Johnson, who is sentenced to be executed on November 29, 2022 for the murder of Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee in 2005, holds a picture of himself and his younger brother Bam Bam, who died 2 hours before McEntee. Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Missouri are asking Missourians to sign a petition asking Governor Parson to grant clemency to Kevin Johnson and to commute his sentence to life without the possibility of parole.