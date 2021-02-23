One-hundred local progressive leaders came together Tuesday to endorse St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones in her bid to become the city’s next mayor, joining a long list of local and out-of-state support Jones has received since she announced her campaign Nov. 4.
The list of names includes a community of organizers, healers, advocates, faith leaders, and civically-engaged residents who “know well the myriad forms of disparity and desperation that years of inequitable policies and disconnected politics have yielded,” according to a release.
Some notable names on the list are Blake Strode, a civil rights lawyer and executive director of ArchCity Defenders; Kayla Reed, an organizer and co-founder and executive director of Action STL; Missouri Rep. Raheen Aldridge; and the Rev. Cassandra Gould, executive director of Missouri Faith Voices.
“We have an opportunity to right the course and build a future for St. Louis in which all people and communities are healthy, stable, and thriving,” the release stated. “This will require transformative, community informed leadership that expands the realm of what is possible and calls us to do better for those who have long been marginalized and cast aside. Tishaura is the only person on the ballot with a demonstrated history of and commitment to providing this kind of leadership. She is the right choice at the right time.”
The group argues that the city has experienced transactional leadership in the past that seeks to preserve power by trading favors and cutting deals — a method, they say, the city cannot afford to maintain.
“We need leadership that speaks hard truths, acts on principles and not politics, and is accountable to everyday people. We need leadership that understands the historic disinvestment from Black St. Louis as one of the most urgent issues our region faces,” they wrote. “While other candidates have surely been on the right side of some issues in the past, Tishaura is the only genuine threat to the status quo in St. Louis. We support Tishaura Jones not because we expect her to be a savior, but because we know her to be a partner.”
The group of progressives assert this is a moment for the city where it is experiencing an “ascendent movement for change,” which is reflected the growing number of grassroots organizations and campaigns to secure universal housing in environmentally sustainable communities; economic justice and living wages; care and support in place of punishment and cages; schools that nurture our children and anchor our communities; and truly democratic, participatory, and transparent local governance.
“We proudly stand with Tishaura Jones for mayor because we believe that she will be accountable to the people in making this vision a reality,” they wrote in conclusion. “It is time for our politics and our leadership to reflect this bold vision for the city that we call home. We ask that you join us in voting for equity, for justice, and for Tishaura Jones as the next mayor of the City of St. Louis.”
The primary for the mayoral election will be held March 2 and the general election will be held April 6.
With the passing of Proposition D on Nov. 3, the primary will be nonpartisan and voters will be asked to vote for every candidate they approve of. The two with the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, will go on to the general election.
Jones is running against Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, 20th Ward Alderwoman Cara Spencer and utility executive Andrew Jones.
A full list of those who signed the statement endorsing Jones include:
Blake Strode, Attorney and Community Advocate
Kayla Reed, Community Organizer and Strategist
Michelle Higgins, Pastor
Andrew Gibson, Educator and Musician
Rev. Dr. Cassandra Gould, Faith Leader
John Chasnoff, Activist
Jessica Wernli, Community Organizer
Alicia Hernández, Community Organizer
Jennifer Drake, Social Worker and Consultant
Jay-Marie Hill, Artist and Organizer
Jacki Langum, Attorney
Faith Sandler, Advocate
Brendan Roediger, Attorney
Heather Taylor, Retired Officer
Mykael Ornbaun, Social Worker
Whitney Benns, Educator and Facilitator
Rev. Aaron Rogers, Faith Leader
Charli Cooksey, Educator and Social Entrepreneur
Karissa Anderson, Advocate and Organizer
Sr. Mary Ann McGivern, Activist
Ashley Kuykendall, Community Organizer
Ohun Ashe, Community Organizer
Sherita Love, Anti-Racist Educator and Advocate
David Dwight IV, Community Advocate
Mallory Schwarz, Advocate
Amber Johnson, Professor and Activist
Keith Rose, Community Organizer
Mike Milton, Organizer and Advocate
Molly Metzger, Educator
Adelaide Lancaster, Advocate
Elisabeth Risch, Advocate
Mia Bible, Actor, Producer
Pat Mobley, Attorney
Aliah Holman, Advocate
Sandra Tamari, Community Organizer
Nahuel Fefer, Advocate
Lenny Jones, Union Director
Amy Breihan, Attorney
Jae Shepherd, Community Organizer
Jerryl T. Christmas, Attorney
Nancy E. Cross, Activist
Hannah Allee, Advocate
Jessica Pace, Organizer and Advocate
Inez Bordeaux, Community Organizer and Nurse
Denise Lieberman, Attorney
Maxi Glamour, Artist and Community Organizer
Kimberly Norwood, Law Professor
Travis Sheridan, Community Advocate
James Biko, DJ and Entrepreneur
Rev. Dr. Dietra Baker, Faith Leader and Organizer
Darian Wigfall, Entrepreneur
Julia Ho, Advocate
Alisha Sonnier, Education Advocate
Sarah Watkins, Housing Advocate
Nicole Hudson, City Resident
Corey Black, Artist
Kennedy Moore, Organizer
Christy Maxfield, Entrepreneur
Kennard Williams, Organizer
Lori Lamprich, 25th Ward Committeewoman
Darren Jackson, Social Entrepreneur
Michael Butler, St. Louis City Recorder of Deeds
DeMarco Davidson, Organizer
Dr. Kira Banks, Educator
Ryan Albritton, Writer and Food Grower
Jazmyn Holton, Advocate
Kathryn Redmond, Attorney
Rika Tyler, Organizer
Naychelle Harris, City Resident
Yoni Blumberg, Advocate
De Nichols, Designer and Social Entrepreneur
Katherine Fenerson, Organizer
Katarra Parson, Musician, Vocalist and Producer
Willow Rosen, Educator and Birth Worker
David Bryant, Attorney
Jamilah Jackson, City Resident
Brian Barlay, Advocate
Shira Berkowitz, City Resident
Mina Aria, Community Organizer
Natalie Self, Social Worker
Ben Poremba, Restaurateur
Nik Smith, City Resident
Brittany Ferrell, RN, MPH, Organizer
Angela Giancola, Business Owner
Umar Lee, Writer and Activist
Adriana Darris, City Resident
Kirsten Petty, 20th Ward Democratic
Committeewoman
Aaron Banks, Attorney
Sasha Martin, Community Advocate
Mark Davis, 20th Ward Democratic
Committeeman
Nate Jones, Illustrator and Musician
Dasha Kennedy, Advocate
Milkayla Allen, Community Organizer
Umeme Houston, Business Owner
Alex Cook, Community Organizer
Adria Nicole Webb, Artist and Entrepreneur
Jake Olson, Union Leader
Rasheen Aldridge, State Representative and
Organizer
Rachel D’Souza-Siebert, Entrepreneur and City
Resident
Jake Lyonfields, Health Care Professional and
Community Organizer
