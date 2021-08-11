The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Wednesday finally passed its $168 million pandemic aid bill after weeks of contentious debate raged on over whether a portion of the bill meets federal guidelines.
This vote came after the Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted Friday to approve the bill, even though St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green still believe some of the spending, particularly when it comes to funds for development in North St. Louis, won’t meet federal guidelines. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, the third member of the three-member Board of Estimate and Apportionment, remains adamant that the bill meets legal requirements.
“These funds will be subject to immense federal scrutiny and when auditors find that we’ve allocated funds for development incentives we will be required to pay it back,” Jones said during that Friday meeting. “This makes St. Louis vulnerable — unless we can unwind these redevelopment agreements, the cost will ultimately be borne by our general fund which is already stretched thin by our city’s operational commitments.”
Jones said that after failing to persuade Reed to amend the bill to fall in line with federal law, she voted to pass the bill out of the board in the interest of getting money to city residents.
Reed responded by saying he’s simply trying to cut through the politics to get aid to city residents.
“I’m just thankful that we are going to move Board Bill 2, I think the more important thing is that we work to get these funds out to people,” Reed said. “It’s obvious that every section within the board bill is legal and compliant.”
The bill outlines how the city will spend a portion of the first installment of $249 million out of the $498 million in federal money the city will receive in the next two years through the American Rescue Plan Act.
It includes most of Jones’ original plan to spend the first $80 million in federal relief money in addition to several other add ons from various aldermen — including $5 million for police overtime pay, essentially undoingJones’ decision to cut 98 vacant police positions to reallocate $4 million in the city’s budget for those positions to other departments.
This spending plan also includes money to help residents cover rent and mortgage payments, utility bills and home repairs while also funding things such as vaccination efforts, neighborhood violence prevention programs and outreach work with the unhoused population. In addition to that aid, there is money allocated for $500 one-time cash payments to approximately 10,000 residents affected by the pandemic.
The approval of both the Board of Aldermen and Board of Estimate and Apportionment were required for the measure to become law and for the funds to be used by the city.
In mid-July, the Board of Aldermen held a record-breaking 12-hour meeting to hammer out the details, ultimately giving preliminary approval to the bill. They gave it preliminary approval by a vote of 27-1. Shortly after, Green and Jones refused to approve it in the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.
Since then, Reed and Jones remained in a stalemate as Reed refused to amend the bill per Jones’ request.
On Wednesday, several aldermen spoke about the bill before the vote.
“I’m glad we’re moving this forward, I’m disappointed that a lot of the first ward is not in this bill, but I intend for us to be included, I hope anybody didn’t leave us out on purpose, but I am going to vote for this bill, but I still have some questions,” Alderwoman Sharon Tyus said.
Tyus represents Ward 1, which covers portions of Wells/Goodfellow, Kingsway West, Kingsway East, Penrose, Mark Twain and Walnut Park East.
“I just wanted to thank all of our colleagues for the hard work that was put into this bill,” said Alderwoman Marlene Davis, Ward 19. “It is a bill that I saw evolve to what I consider to be the greatest effort put forward since I’ve been here in 14 years.”
The bill passed Wednesday with 21 votes in favor and four present votes (meaning they neither voted for or against the bill), those came from alderwomen Megan Green, Tina Pihl, Annie Rice and Christine Ingrassia.
Four aldermen did not vote: Dwinderlin Evans, Carol Howard, Heather Navarro and Tom Oldenburg.
