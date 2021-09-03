By When it comes to the Charmaine Chapman Society and its impact on the community, Larry Thomas is a million-dollar man.
Thomas, an Edward Jones partner, was an inaugural member of the Society, which is comprised of African Americans who donate $1,000 or more to the annual United Way Campaign.
Thomas is the first of its members to donate $1 million, and he remains an active participant in the annual campaign.
“United Way’s mission of helping people live better lives and the Charmaine Chapman Society’s impact in our community is very special and inspiring,” he said.
“In its first year in 1994, CCS raised $70,000. Today, the Society has collectively raised more than $50 million, which is an incredible accomplishment for our region.
Dr. Donald Suggs, publisher of TheSt. Louis American, led the philanthropic group’s creation with the late Charmaine Chapman, the first woman and Black person to head United Way of Greater St. Louis. The first of its kind in the nation, it was titled the African American Giving initiative. It was graced with Chapman’s name after she passed in 2001.
Thomas said the Society was established “so the Black community could demonstrate leadership in giving.”
“In the space of leadership giving, CCS provided a platform for our voices to be heard and our actions to be signified, and for the past 27 years, we’ve had that.”
A virtual kickoff of the 2021 Campaign was held on Aug. 25, which appropriately came during Black Philanthropy Month.
Larry Thomas has a very special place at United Way of Greater St. Louis, and I am truly honored to celebrate and thank Larry for his lifetime giving to United Way exceeding $1 million,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO.
“But beyond his incredible generosity in treasure, Larry is a very dedicated volunteer and partner to United Way through his time and influence. He has served as an Executive Committee member, a board member, a previous chair of the Charmaine Chapman Society, and was an original member of the Society 27 years ago.”
Mark and Vivian Darrell, 2021 Charmaine Chapman Society co-chairs, said in a joint statement, “St. Louis has historically been renowned as one of the most generous regions in the country.”
“People of color have continually created ways to come together to support one another in the face of discrimination, violence and adversity, and to support the community at large. This was commonly done through churches and neighborhood organizations.
“The Society’s more than 600 members are committed to building a brighter future for all and have raised more than $50 million to help the St. Louis community to date. This generous spirit also played an integral role in growing United Way of Greater St. Louis into the largest United Way in the country and had a huge impact in helping our neighbors across the St. Louis region.”
According to the United Way, 43% of people in the St. Louis region, including nearly 400,000 children, don’t have the income to meet their basic needs (like housing, utilities, food, transportation and medical bills); even in normal economic times.
In addition, because of historic systems of discrimination, Black people face income disparities and lack of access to critical resources, like healthcare and transportation.
“These not only limit our day-to-day lives, but also our long-term potential,” said the Darrells.
More than 36% of people served by United Way are Black, and more than 30 United Way-supported agencies are led by Black CEOs or executive directors.
“Through United Way, the Charmaine Chapman Society’s support not only represents a hand up to Black individuals in need of assistance, but also an investment into the Black trailblazers working to change the trajectory for our region,” they said.
“The Society’s work is more important than ever as our community continues to weather the COVID-19 crisis. By coming together to rally around our community, we can help kids succeed in school and beyond. We can help families gain financial stability to avoid crisis and invest in their futures. We can help individuals access not just the basics to sustain, but the resources to meet their potential.”
