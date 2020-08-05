St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner soundly defeated her challenger Mary Pat Carl 60.77 percent to 39.23 percent in the August 4 Democratic primary, based on final unofficial election results. Gardner, the first Black person to serve as the city’s chief prosecutor, will face the Republican nominee Daniel Zdrodowski in the November election.
“Tonight, the voters of St. Louis used their voice to send a message that they want to continue on the path of reform we started together four years ago,” Gardner said after being declared the winner.
Gardner previously defeated Carl and two other opponents in the 2016 primary.
“In my first term, we reduced incarceration, helped victims heal, expanded diversion, aimed to right wrongful convictions, and focused our resources on the most serious offenses,” Gardner said. “We are proud of our first-term achievements, but know there is so much more work to be done.”
Gardner has faced repeated push back for being a reform prosecutor. She has worked with advocacy groups and even the public defender’s office to lower the jail population, which eventually led to the closing of the controversial Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, by the end of the year. She created a conviction integrity unit to review wrongful conviction cases, and the Missouri Supreme Court is currently deliberating on whether or not the circuit attorney has the authority to ask for a new trial if she believes someone is innocent. The decision would impact the work of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s new conviction integrity unit as well.
Recently, Gardner has garnered national attention for charging Mark and Patricia McCloskey, two wealthy white attorneys, for brandishing weapons at nonviolent protestors. Powerful Republicans – the president, the governor, a U.S. senator and the state attorney general – attacked her and defended the McCloskeys. And a Black congressman, two state representatives, and Missouri’s own wall of moms have risen in her defense.
“Over the last four years we’ve experienced some consistent attacks, but in the last two months, they’ve reached unprecedented levels, especially as those who are not from St. Louis turned their eyes on me,” Gardner said. “Your consistent support inspired me to stay the course and stand up for what I believe in. Please know that for the next four years, I will keep fighting for you.”
