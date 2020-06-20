Inpatient hospitalizations are up (222 to 227) but the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported only otherwise encouraging COVID-19 news on Saturday, June 20.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 19 yesterday to 18 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 15 yesterday to 14 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 238 yesterday to 237 today.
The number of patients in the ICUs decreased – from 52 yesterday to 48 today.
The number of patients on ventilators decreased – from 31 yesterday to 27 today.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.