Adam Layne, Jones’ deputy chief of staff, will be next treasurer
Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones announced on Thursday the first three of her administration’s appointments as she prepares to officially begin her term as the city’s new mayor Tuesday.
Jones named Daniel Isom, who served as St. Louis police chief for four years, as interim public safety director; and Adam Layne, her deputy chief of staff in the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office, to take over as St. Louis treasurer. Jones also named retired detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, former head of the Ethical Society of Police, as senior adviser to Isom.
Jones noted at the beginning of the media conference that putting together an administration in two weeks has been a challenge. “But our team has been working swiftly to make appointments to key positions,” Jones said.
In announcing Isom, Jones said that even after his retirement, Isom has pushed for equitable and compassionate criminal justice. Jones said that with “Mr. Isom as interim director, we will begin the tough but necessary conversations in the effort to rebuild trust between our community and our police officers.”
Isom became the St. Louis chief of police in October 2008, approximately 20 years after joining the department. He retired at the end of 2012 and began teaching criminology at UMSL and other local colleges. He is also the executive director of Regional Justice Information Service (REJIS).
Gov. Jay Nixon named Isom state director of public safety in 2014 during the unrest in Ferguson but he resigned just a month after the Missouri Senate confirmed his nomination. He served in that capacity for approximately six months. He did not speak during the press conference.
Jones confirmed during the media event that her administration will conduct a national search for a permanent public safety director, and Isom could certainly be chosen if they feel he’s the most qualified candidate.
“But I could not start this administration without a public safety director,” Jones said, mentioning the fact that former Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards retired March 31.
Among the newly appointed treasurer’s lengthy list of experiences and formal education, Layne has most recently served as Jones’ deputy chief of staff in the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office. He is also a member of the St. Louis Board of Education, but he will most likely have to resign from that position.
“[Layne’s] passion for public service, and his professional experience in both finance and education — including his time in the treasurer’s office as my deputy chief of staff — gives me the faith that he will be a strong partner to my administration, holding the city’s banking decisions to a standard that prioritized racial equity and transparency,” Jones said.
Layne spoke during the media conference, saying he was honored and excited for the opportunity.
“While serving for the treasurer’s office, I’ve been beyond blessed to be part of a high-performing team — of the baddest team in local government — and observed firsthand the way in which a poised leader conducts themselves,” he said. “And the way the elect official should operate — with honesty, integrity and transparency.”
“I’m ready to work for St. Louis and, more importantly, I am ready to work with St. Louis,” he said.
Jones also named retired Taylor as senior adviser to Isom.
“Sgt. Taylor was born and raised on the north side of St. Louis — just like me,” Jones said. “And has personally witnessed the devastating effects of intentional disinvestment and over-policing of our most vulnerable residents.”
Jones noted that Taylor served for more than 20 years in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and was the first female sergeant assigned to the homicide division.
Taylor’s term as the association’s president ran from February 2015 until October 2020, when she retired from the Metropolitan Police Department of St. Louis and ESOP.
“She has been an outspoken champion for major reforms to combat racism, misinformation and outdated practices that have bogged down the police department for decades,” Jones said.
Taylor's cousin, St. Louis Police Sgt. Donnell Walters, is now president of the union.
