St. Louis City Marshall Tony Brown checked the temperature of a person coming into City Hall on Tuesday, March 17, when marshals began checking all employees and visitors to City Hall. In an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed into the building. The City of St. Louis recorded its first case of the virus on March 16.

Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American