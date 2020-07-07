U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) officially endorsed U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri) in Missouri’s Democratic Primary on August 4. Clay is running for reelection in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.
“Lacy Clay has been in the trenches with me taking action to help write and then pass the landmark George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the U.S. House. Our legislation would ban choke holds, end qualified immunity for bad cops, require de-escalation training for all police officers, and finally make lynching a federal crime,” Harris stated in a release.
“Whether it’s police reform, providing healthcare for all, or fighting the Republican assault to suppress your voting rights, Lacy Clay is a champion for the people with real backbone.”
Harris, who was elected in 2017, and Clay are colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus. Clay, who is serving his 10th term in Congress, has two opponents in the Democratic Primary on August 4, Cori Bush and Catherine (Kat) Bruckner. In 2018, Clay and Bush competed in a field of four. Clay beat Bush by nearly 30,000 votes, 56.7% to 36.9%; two other candidates got less than 5,000 votes each.
“On Tuesday, August 4, justice is on the ballot. Voting rights are on the ballot, and police reform and tearing down systemic racism are on the ballot too,” Clay stated in a release. “Kamala and I stand together in St. Louis and across the nation, fighting for the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.