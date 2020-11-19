Saint Louis, MO - When Tishaura Jones kicked off her campaign two weeks ago, she said that it was important to say YES to a new direction and no to business as usual. Regardless of who is in the race for mayor this cycle, Tishaura will always be the candidate with the longest and most progressive record of helping folks in our city build wealth, working to reduce the racial wealth gap, and developing innovative ways of addressing our most pressing issues. Our campaign welcomes anyone to join this race and bring their ideas to the conversation. Tishaura will continue to elevate the discourse of our politics, stay focused on the issues facing Saint Louisans, and connect with voters and hear what’s on their hearts and minds.
“To any supporter of Mayor Krewson, know that I will be working over the coming months to earn your vote and earn your support. Every person in Saint Louis is on my mind when I craft policy and when I go to work every day, and you are no different. I thank the Mayor for her service to our city and wish her the best in her future endeavors.” - Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones
The coronavirus and recent spike in violent crime has brought our city a number of unprecedented challenges, and it will take all of us working together to slow the spread of the virus and save lives. Tishaura remains committed to being a mayor who helps to rebuild our economy in an equitable and sustainable way that centers the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. Tishaura hopes that this race is one based on discussions of policy and not on discussion of personality. Our campaign looks forward to the race ahead, and we believe that we will be victorious in both March and April because of Tishaura’s bright vision for St. Louis’ future.
