J. Cole can now add NBA team ownership to his long resume of accomplishments.
The Charlotte Hornets announced on Friday (June 16) that after owning the franchise for 13 years Michael Jordan sold it. The new ownership group is spearheaded by current Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, who will obtain a majority stake in the team.
Jordan will have a minority stake in the team, Forbes estimated last year its worth $1.7 billion. Cole, along with country music singer-songwriter Eric Church are among the group of minority owners.
Cole, 38, has been a basketball lover his whole life. He played basketball at Fayetteville, NC’s Terry Sanford High. After earning an academic scholarship to St. John’s University in Jamaica, NY, he tried out for the team as a walk-on.
