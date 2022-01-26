Cora Jakes Coleman, pastor, author, and the eldest daughter of T.D. Jakes and her husband rapper Richard Coleman are divorcing after 11 years of marriage.
She announced the news on Instagram and Facebook Monday.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my husband and I have decided to divorce,” she said. “This is a very private and personal matter and I kindly ask for your prayers as I prioritize myself, and most importantly, my children’s well being at this time. God bless.”
The pair tied the knot June 4, 2011 in a private ceremony at her parent’s home with more than 100 guests.
They share two children Amauri, 13, and Jason, 7, whom they adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.