Rather than talk and complain without a solution in place, AK Brown, fashion stylist, and creative director said she saw the necessity for her Black in STL Fashion photoshoot project to not only advocate Black and brown visibility in the industry but also to celebrate them.
Brown she said she didn’t expect the inaugural editorial to receive the attention that it did, but she’s happy about it because it shows diversity and inclusion.
This year’s shoot, “A Seat At Our [Black A**] Table launched on Feb.1 showcases 22 Black fashion professionals and creatives, including Brown, in her PinkMuse magazine. It is set to be released March 16, and will only include Black in STL Fashion content. In addition to the photoshoot, video footage of the group was captured seated at a long dinner table.
It was challenging for Brown to narrow down her choices for the shoot, but she said word-of-mouth, social media, and connections she had already fostered helped.
“It's really doing my own research because I don’t know everyone, there are people I still don’t know,” Brown said. “I’ve gotten backlash for the list I had last year. People said, ‘you should have this person or this person,’ but people don’t know who I have invited. Everybody I invited did not show up. You don’t know who I did include, who I had in mind for this project, all you see is the final project. My list is subjective but at the end of the day my opinion isn’t the final word.”
Dionna Stevenson, social media fashion influencer, and owner of Imaj (pronounced image) brand is one of the participants this year. She said she first fell in love with fashion at six years old, but she didn’t realize she could be an influencer. She initially thought her only path to making it in the industry was to be a designer or a stylist.
“I started getting consistent with taking pictures and posting them on my Instagram,” Stevenson said. “I was like I’m ‘bout to get a tripod and take my own photos. I got all these outfits. Why am I not showing them? I wasn’t trying to get paid, I was just doing it just to post. Man, it was like I posted one photo in December and it went viral.”
Stevenson said from that point on, brands started reaching out to her to collaborate and review their product.
“I was like, so you mean to tell me I’m a stylist putting clothes on other people but I get paid to do what I do every day,” Stevenson asked rhetorically. “I rebranded my company Imaj and made me the brand. It's just been mind-blowing. I have finally found what I’m supposed to do.”
Terrill Keith, wardrobe consultant, model liaison, and bowtie designer said he appreciates Brown for the platform she’s giving veterans and newcomers to the industry.
“I also appreciate the fact that she’s bringing people together, bringing Black folks together because the fashion industry is so segregated, it's so clique-ish, so childish,” Keith said.
Since its first installment, Black in STL Fashion’s success hasspanned into a Facebook community and a nonprofit organization.
Brown said in addition to the photo campaign, she’s also started a small business grant program. Her website says the program is designed to help and support Black fashion small businesses in the St. Louis and Metro East area. Three recipients will receive grants between $50-$250 to use for any business expense.
“The money can be used toward gas, getting new inventory in your boutique, or new business cards,” Brown said. “My plan is to start small because this money is coming out of my own pocket until we start to get the fundraising underwaybecause that’s phase two. Now that we have content for the group that make sense, people can put a face to what Black in STL Fashion is. We can go forth and get the fundraising, sponsorships, and donations to make this grant program bigger.”
Yolanda Newson, owner of YoroCreations jewelry line and YoroStyles wardrobe, styling, and set creation services said she met Brown many moons ago and is honored to be included in the photoshoot.
“I’m so honored to be part of it because anybody could’ve been here but she asked us to be here,” Newson said. “I’m here to support my sister in her endeavors.”
Other creatives part of this year’s Black in STL Fashion project include Leonard Stewart Jr., Trimayne Boyd, owner of Embleu clothing line and co-owner of HUSTL3 C1T4 (pronounced Hustle City) retail store, and more.
Find the photo of all the creatives on Brown’s Instagram profile, @akbrownstl.
Applicants have until April 1 to apply. For more information, visit https://www.akbrownstl.com/black-in-st-louis-fashion-small-business-grant-app/.
