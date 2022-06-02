Asia Bateman store’s target demographic is mostly women, but in April 2019 on the brand’s anniversary, she expanded to men’s shoes.
Experimenting with fashion and defining her own sense of style have drawn Asia Bateman to think outside the box for daily looks since her adolescence.
“I love everything about it [fashion],” she said. “I love putting on clothes and seeing the different outfits come together.”
Her introduction to the fashion industry started with her styling clients. While helping clients she realized how challenging it was to find just the right shoes. That sparked the idea for her own brand, SSShoe Fetish, where shoe fantasies and more are fulfilled.
“A lot of people used to ask me where I got my shoes from,” she said. “I’m the type of person I don’t mind sharing information and resources.
A lightbulb popped on in my head because I was known for fashion and I thought it made sense to open my own store.”
At 23, she opened her brick-and-mortar storefront in the Delmar Loop in April 2018 and launched its website in October 2018. She closed the physical doors in February 2019 and pivoted to online-only. Her store’s target demographic is mostly women, but in April 2019 on the brand’s anniversary, she expanded to men’s shoes.
“When I had my storefront the ladies would come in with their guys and the guys would always say they were there to spend money for their ladies, but there wasn’t anything they could buy for themselves,” she said. “Since launching the men’s line, I’ve learned they’re the easiest people to satisfy. They know what they want to buy once they come in, get it and go.”
When COVID-19 quarantines struck the nation in 2020 it pushed many entrepreneurs to close their doors and pivot. Since Bateman already had shut down her storefront, she was ahead to the switch to online shopping.
“I think it was smart that I transitioned online before the pandemic because I’m sure people still had to take [care] of their overhead costs,” she said.
She calls the pandemic a “bandemic” because her custom shoe line was released at the height of the pandemic. She partnered with a manufacturing company to add and design her company’s own shoe brand.
Her eagerness to be innovative in everything she does and never walk a straight and narrow path motivated her to unleash another venture under her SSShoe Fetish company last year – a foot-numbing cream.
Bateman, 27, who wears multiple hats with her company and has accomplished everything she has before age 30 has received permission from well-known brands Jeffrey Campbell and
Steve Madden to distribute and sell their items in her store.
“I try to do things that have never been done before,” she said. “My motto has always been: if it hasn’t been done I’ll do it and do it ten times better.”
She approached Campbell three years ago and the brand initially turned her down. Then right before she released her shoe line, she contacted Akira and it too turned her down. She said she snagged the collaboration with Campbell and Madden by selling herself as she saw best.
“I didn’t take no for an answer,” she said. “Talking to both companies they saw my growth and were impressed with me being an African American under 30 with all that I have achieved.”
Bateman came up with the name of SSShoe Fetish with help from the late Rev. Carlton Lee, senior pastor of The Flood Christian Church, who was also her Godbrother.
“Carlton had a genius creative mind,” she said. “I came up with my slogan first [where we fulfill your ssshoe fantasies and more] and I pronounced it like “shhh” putting my finger up as if I was saying shush. He said it was dope so it stuck.”
Bateman said many may not know the real meaning behind her logo, which displays three red Ss, a handcuff as the O, Black legs with red heels, and a whip under the word fetish.
“I wanted to keep the theme of fetishes and fantasies creative with my logo,” Bateman said.
She is interested in opening another storefront in the future as she misses the face-to-face customer interactions she used to have.
“I’m a people person and I miss interacting with my customers,” she said. “Anytime people came in I gave them hugs and we always had a good time mingling and fellowshipping.”
Bateman plans to continue her tradition of outdoing herself every year to push the brand’s elevation and expansion more.
“I have a heart for helping people, I don’t just do this for money,” she said. “The money will come, I don’t care about that. I believe when you walk in your purpose your gift will make room for you.”
SSShoe Fetish is on Instagram and Facebook. Visit Bateman’s website for more information about her and her company, www.ssshoefetish.net.
