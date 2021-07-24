Producer Lyle Ringold (left) has a laugh with Director David Kirkman at the red carpet premiere of the movie Hardware at the Saint Louis Club in downtown Clayton, MO, on Friday July 23, 2021. The movie is based on the story of a superhero from the Static Shock cartoon series, launched in 1993 by African American writers and illustrators. The last special weekend screening is Sat. evening, July 24.
featured
Arts and Entertainment
'Hardware' premiered Friday night at Saint Louis Club
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Living It
Most Popular
Articles
- Jesus was anti-theology, but pro-faith
- Tour, Las Vegas residency in works for original New Edition members
- Dr. Henry Givens Jr., Who Rescued Harris-Stowe State University And Led It for 32 Years, Dies
- Black Americans' chances of economic success overestimated
- Missouri showing America an embarrassing portrait
- Nick Cannon fathers multiple children to different women with no remorse
- Roderic Heard, son of fallen firefighter, continues father’s legacy
- SLU, Mizzou land top area basketball talents
- Rachel L. Hankerson, nationally renowned evangelist, passes at age 47
- Donell Jones, Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister form super-group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.