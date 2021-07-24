Hardware Premiere
Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

Producer Lyle Ringold (left) has a laugh with Director David Kirkman at the red carpet premiere of the movie Hardware at the Saint Louis Club in downtown Clayton, MO, on Friday July 23, 2021. The movie is based on the story of a superhero from the Static Shock cartoon series, launched in 1993 by African American writers and illustrators. The last special weekend screening is Sat. evening, July 24.

