“There’s a little something for everyone,” said Kevin McBeth, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s IN UNISON Chorus music director and conductor.
“I think this year, more so than anything, there’s something for the diehard classical enthusiasts, we’ve got gospel, jazz and soulful music covered, and wonderful films for movie enthusiasts.”
SLSO is decorating the region with holiday concerts and events for Black families, especially the Big Band Holidays Tour with The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra featuring Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Samara Joy, A Gospel Christmas with Grammy-nominated singer and actress Sheléa, and Mercy Holiday Celebration at Lindenwood University featuring Byron Stripling.
McBeth became familiar with Joy after hearing numerous people praise her talent, including chorus members.
“Was just listening to her recently do a few Nancy Wilson standards,” he said.
“It's just really exciting to hear that music back on the rise and also just from someone who is just so talented. Her voice is almost like putting a warm blanket around you. It's just an incredible instrument. I know that the crowd is really gonna eat it up.”
Victor Goines, Jazz St. Louis president and CEO, will lead the Big Band Holidays show as music director. McBeth said he is excited about the collaboration.
“It will be a great sound, I think it's certainly going to be something different for the regular classical symphony goer and for the jazz lovers,” he said.
In a phone interview with The St. Louis American, Sheléa said her holiday visit will be special.
“It's going to be meaningful because I’ll be performing some holiday classics and music from my ‘Don’t Wanna Wait ‘til Christmas’ EP,” she said.
“My favorite song to sing is “The Christmas Song.” I love the chorus on that one. I have a brand new single debuting with SLSO called “Mothers and Shepherds.” I’m really excited to perform it. It came out Thanksgiving Day weekend and it's already doing really well. It's currently on four Spotify playlists.
The Mercy Holiday Celebration, a series of shows in partnership with various community organizations, was introduced last season. This year the orchestra has partnered withJ. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University in St. Charles with concerts featuring conductor and trumpeter Byron Stripling.
“[Byron Stripling] is a kick, I’ve had the chance to work with him; he's performed with IN Unison chorus and the orchestra in the past,” McBeth said. “It's another fun show.”
He added tickets to the holiday shows make great Christmas activities for anyone looking for events to attend during December,
“I have told multiple people that if they're at a loss for what to do for their family for Christmas, how about buying some tickets to a concert at Powell Hall. It would make a great stocking stuffer, a wonderful present.”
Joy and The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will perform at Powell Hall on Monday, Dec. 5.
SLSO and IN UNISON Chorus’ annual A Gospel Christmas led by McBeth featuring Sheléa is Saturday, Dec. 15 at Powell Hall.
SLSO hosts five Mercy Holiday Celebration concerts at Powell Hall Dec. 16-18 and at Lindenwood Dec. 20-21.
For tickets and more information about the holiday shows, visit https://www.slso.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.