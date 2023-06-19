A small group of marchers start the 7am walk for the inaugural Caribbean Heritage Juneteenth celebration in Forest Park Saturday June 19, 2021. Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

The inaugural Caribbean Heritage Juneteenth celebration in Forest Park on Sat. June 19, 2021. 

 Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American

For those who think the Juneteenth story we’ve been taught is all we and our children need to know about June 19, 1865, think again. Here are some unique perspectives on Juneteenth shared by nationally-acclaimed scholars.

Juneteenth is not the only Juneteenth

Dr. Gerald Horne (interview on Activist News Network, Oct 15, 2022)

In Horne’s book “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery, Jim Crow & the Roots of US Fascism,” the University of Houston history professor argues that there was a second “Juneteenth” just as important, if not more so, than the original (June 19, 1865).

Horne’s scholarship shows that during the Civil War (1861 – 1865), Mexico was occupied (colonized) by France who installed a puppet leader, Maximillian, who teamed with Confederate soldiers seeking, after Robert E. Lee’s surrender, to re-igniting the Civil War in hopes of preserving slavery.

Juneteenth: America's Real Independence Day

Kelsey Smoot, Ph.D. candidate (“Juneteenth – not the Fourth of July – was the real Independence Day,” July 4, 2020)

Smoot’s original reason for no longer celebrating the 4th of July was not “expressly political,” though America’s history of imperialism and racism made that day feel for her like “utter hypocrisy.”

Then, during the summer of 2020, she experienced a Juneteenth commemoration/protest, and she has since viewed the day as America’s real Independence Day.

“I marched through the streets of the nation’s capital with a crowd of Black folks of all ages. In the rain, I walked until my feet ached and wound up in Black Lives Matter Plaza, the massive yellow letters painted onto the ground creating an implied gathering space. As I looked into the crowd, into the eyes of other celebrators, I saw my joy, and my fears, mirrored back to me. In that space, one of both celebration and resistance, we moved synchronously. We danced as we marched. I recognized that this was the feeling I had never truly felt on the Fourth of July. A feeling of true belonging. Suddenly, my decision not to celebrate the national independence day felt expressly political.” - Kelsey Smoot

The Richardson family

The Richardson family Mariah 13, Marc, Marlon 14, Gina, and Marisa 9, prepare to toss flowers into the Mississippi River during Juneteenth festivities on the Steps of the Gateway Arch Saturday June 19, 2021.

Not just a Black holiday 

Nikole Hannah-Jones, award-winning journalist & Howard University professor (featured speaker, Schomburg Center’s June 9, 2022, “Freedom Dreams: Juneteenth-Inspired Professional Learning for NYC Educators”)

"It’s like most things; complicated. So, I’ve long believed that we should have an Emancipation Day in this country. Many other countries in the Americas that also engaged in chattel slavery make a big deal, they acknowledge the emancipation of slavery. And the fact that we won’t do it just speaks to the continued cover-up of the role that slavery played in our country and our inability to grapple with it. Because emancipation is a good story. I mean, this is when we can finally begin to work toward becoming the country of our highest ideals. And it should not be seen as a Black holiday, but an American holiday." - Nikole Hannah-Jones

Black people freeing Black people

Dr. Gerald Horne 

Horne joins other scholars in pushing back against the traditional Juneteenth narrative that places General Gordon Granger and his reading of General Order No. 3 at the story’s center. Horne’s research pushes back against this white savior narrative by showing that Granger’s troops, 75-80% Black, had to go to war with Texas and Louisiana plantation owners to secure our freedom AFTER Granger read that famous order, making Juneteenth a Black Liberation holiday.

Symbolism over substance

Nikole Hannah-Jones (“Freedom Dreams”)

“If we look at the protests of 2020, literally, that’s all we got. That’s all. There’s been no police reform bill passed. There’s been no voting rights bill passed. Even things like Child Tax Credits, which are race-neutral, not passed, throwing millions of Black children back into poverty. So, the passage of Juneteenth in some ways feels very cynical [and] symbolic. And not to say that symbolism doesn’t matter, but of course, we would like the symbol and the substance.” - Nikole Hannah-Jones

This article was originally published in the Houston Defender.

