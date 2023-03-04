Ameren announced a $500,000 pledge to Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School. The donation is part of the company's Equity in Education initiative to support equitable attainable in education for students in some of the most vulnerable communities within Ameren's service territory.
Ameren has long supported Cardinal Ritter College Prep's work in driving inclusive economic opportunities for historically underrepresented students in the St. Louis region through academic
excellence and leadership development. As the company works to align philanthropy more strategically, the partnership with the high school furthers its focus on inclusive economic empowerment.
“We are immensely grateful for Ameren’s long-standing partnership on behalf of our scholars," said Tamiko Armstead, president of Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
