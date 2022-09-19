Eagle Productions, L.L.C. recently received a Midwest U.S.A. Prestige Awards for Diversity Marketing Services of the Year for 2022. Eagle Productions is a full-service marketing firm founded in 2020 by Angelia D. Bills, M.S.W., in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton, Missouri.
Eagle specializes in public relations, marketing, media relations, social media, and special events. Its major clients have included Midwest BankCentre, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Missouri Minority Business Development Agency, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, the City of East St. Louis, and the St. Louis Development Corporation.
“I am very grateful to Midwest USA Prestige for honoring Eagle Productions with this award. Our collective staff have over 25 years of marketing experience to diverse communities, and we are truly excited to receive this recognition,” said Angelia D. Bills, president and CEO of Eagle Productions, LLC.
