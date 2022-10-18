The James S. McDonnell Foundation (JSMF), a family foundation based in St. Louis, recently announced Jason Purnell as its new president. After two years serving as BJC HealthCare’s vice president of community health improvement, Purnell will step down from his role, effective December 31, 2022, and begin as president of the James S. McDonnell Foundation on February 1, 2023.
Purnell brings to the foundation vast experience in St. Louis working with many different constituencies, bringing together multiple groups to create and implement strategies for change. Purnell will focus on setting a vision for the foundation’s new focus, increasing prosperity and enhancing the quality of life in St. Louis, working closely with the JSMF Board to build out the programmatic investment strategy in the St. Louis area. Leading the search for a new president, JSMF engaged Board Walk Consulting, an executive search firm headquartered in Atlanta specializing in identifying senior non-profit leadership.
"In Jason we have found a president with great knowledge of the region and a remarkable track record of partnerships driving change," said Board Director, John F. McDonnell. "With extensive experience in both the private and nonprofit sectors, Jason’s leadership and reputation in the community will bring great credibility to the Foundation as we pivot our focus areas to the St. Louis region. We are very excited to have Jason as our next President of James S. McDonnell Foundation.”
Prior to joining BJC, Purnell worked as faculty at Washington University’s Brown School. There he led the Health Equity Works initiative, focusing on translating data and research into collaborative community action to advance health equity, including school health programs, economic opportunity, early childhood, quality neighborhood and housing.
While at BJC HealthCare, Purnell helped take meaningful steps toward eliminating health disparities and providing all individuals with equal chances to live healthy, productive lives. During his tenure, BJC developed new programs to address food insecurity, infant and maternal health, diabetes education, school wellness, and financial well-being.
JSMF is shifting its worldwide focus of research in behavioral and biomedical sciences to contributions in economic development and mobility, life sciences, PK-12 STEM education, and workforce development specifically within the St. Louis Metropolitan area.
