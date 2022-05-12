Flipstik inventor Akeem Shannon outside the Brentwood Target store on May 9, 2022, where his product is sold in St. Louis. In 2020 the 29-year-old entrepreneur also appeared on Shark Tank.

Akeem Shannon’s Flipstik startup gained momentum after his “Shark Tank” appearance, and he also says support from Arch Grants, a nonprofit organization that provides equity-free grants and pro bono support services to early-stage startups, was invaluable.