Alex Fennoy

Alex Fennoy

 Photo by Kelly Lee

Alex Fennoy has joined St. Louis Community Credit Union (SLCCU) as senior vice president of business services. In this role, Fennoy will lead the organization’s newly created Business Services division that is designed to provide much-needed capital to established business owners in their desire to build wealth. Through this area, up to $5 million in business loans will be offered to qualifying applicants.  Fennoy has nearly 30 years of banking experience, including a strong focus on business lending. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and community and economic development director for Midwest BankCentre in St. Louis. Fennoy received his bachelor of science degree (with an emphasis in accounting) from Fisk University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.