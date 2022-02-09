Alex Fennoy has joined St. Louis Community Credit Union (SLCCU) as senior vice president of business services. In this role, Fennoy will lead the organization’s newly created Business Services division that is designed to provide much-needed capital to established business owners in their desire to build wealth. Through this area, up to $5 million in business loans will be offered to qualifying applicants. Fennoy has nearly 30 years of banking experience, including a strong focus on business lending. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and community and economic development director for Midwest BankCentre in St. Louis. Fennoy received his bachelor of science degree (with an emphasis in accounting) from Fisk University.
Alex Fennoy joins St. Louis Community Credit Union as SVP
