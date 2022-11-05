Damon Braggs has been named chief financial officer at CareSTL. Braggs arrives at CareSTL Health with more than 30 years of healthcare experience. He was the former business director at Washington University's Department of Anesthesiology South Divisions. As CFO at CareSTL Health, Braggs will oversee the organization's financial planning and accounting practices. He is responsible for implementing, reviewing, and developing fiscal protocols, performance, and productivity objectives. In his previous position at Washington University, Braggs led an academic culture that integrated clinical care, research, and education. Before Washington University, he had a proven track record of success with a 24- year tenure at St. Louis University.
Damon Braggs named CFO at CareStl
