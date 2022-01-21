The Haven of Grace recently welcomed Patricia Bosman, M.A., PMP as executive director. Bosman comes to The Haven of Grace with thirty years of management, strategic planning, and operational experience from both the non-profit and corporate sectors, including Girls, Inc. and AT&T. Bosman completed her master of arts at Webster University. She also serves as the board chair for St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care Center. Bosman is married to Dwayne Bosman, one half of the legendary jazz artists, The Bosman Twins. She and her husband have a blended family with seven children.
People on the Move
Haven of Grace hires Patricia Bosman as executive director
