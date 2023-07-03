Sherry Fantroy-Ross

Sherry Fantroy-Ross, an operations manager in the dean’s office at UMSL’s College of Business Administration (CoBA) recently received an UMSL Hero Award from the chancellor’s office. In her current role, Fantroy-Ross juggles a variety of responsibilities in order to keep the CoBA on task. That includes managing the office support assistants, who assist faculty across six different departments; coordinating the ELL program, scholarship awards, tenure and promotions; and maintaining the building itself. Fantroy-Ross also serves as an equity advisor for CoBA and was a member of the inaugural cohort of the UMSL Emerging Leaders Program. Last spring, she received CoBA’s first dean’s staff service award.

