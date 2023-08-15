Robert Jones

Robert Jones

Miriam School and Learning Center announced the re-appointment of Robert Jones to the board of directors.  Jones has two children who attended Miriam, and he feels compelled to help support Miriam in continuing its mission. Jones is retired from a career in education. The school program at its Lower/Middle School is currently designed for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning, speech/language, sensory/motor, and attention disabilities.  Through a team approach, small class size, and specialized instruction, Miriam provides a variety of accommodations and curriculum modifications designed to meet the academic needs and support the social skills development of each student.

