Cora Faith Walker, an attorney from Ferguson, Missouri, and policy chief for The St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, has died at age 37. The cause of death has not been announced.
A member of the inaugural Masters of Public Health class at the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University, talented Walker would go on to serve Ferguson, District 74, in the Missouri House of Representatives beginning in January 2017. She resigned in July 2019 and began working for Page’s administration.
Page issued a statement offering condolences to Walker’s family on Friday:
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Cora Faith Walker. Cora walked into my office every day with a hundred ideas and the determination to do them. She was a passionate public servant who advocated for women, newborns, survivors of sexual violence, reproductive rights, seniors, and frontline health care workers. She will be greatly missed by her St. Louis County government colleagues and me. We offer our condolences to her husband, Tim, and her parents."
Walker was honored by the Missouri Primary Care Association with a 2018 Champion of Community Health Centers Award for her work as a legislator on health care issues. She was also cited for leading efforts in the 2018 legislative session to extend Medicaid coverage for postpartum moms who are in need of substance use disorder services and for working with a group of legislators to find a bipartisan solution that was eventually signed into law to help fight the opioid epidemic in Missouri.
During the 2018 legislative session, she worked assiduously to secure passage of legislation that created the Trauma-Informed Care for Children and Families Board. Her legislation was incorporated into SB 819, which was signed into law. Beyond Housing during their 24:1 Initiative event that year honored her for her efforts to promote the use of trauma-informed treatment programs.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' office released a statement on Friday about Walker, "We in the office of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones are deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss of Cora Faith Walker. She was a fixture in the St. Louis region, a powerful advocate for her community, and a fiercely loyal friend to all who knew and loved her, especially to Mayor Jones. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and colleagues."
During a Sept. 9 protest for reproductive rights at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, Walker commented, as a private citizen and protest organizer, after the Mayor Jones spoke, “With leaders like Mayor Jones at the helm, this city can rise up for reproductive freedom and be a beacon of resistance for the attack on our bodies … We are unstoppable and another world is possible.”
The community mourns the tragic loss of this young servant leader at the helm of legislation and policy to better the lives of Black people, women and the most vulnerable throughout St. Louis.
