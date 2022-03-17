An outpouring of grief continues since honored public servant Cora Faith Walker passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the age of 37.
“Her light and her energy are something she shared with many of us. She made it her mission to help others as a public servant, a fighter and as a mentor.” -- Mayor Tishaura O. Jones
“Brilliant, witty, and kind, I was so excited when she joined the [Missouri Legislature] as my sister in service. I love you [and] know you are resting- but my Lord this is too soon.” -- Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari
“Cora was a person who had the brilliance and the self-awareness to see something for exactly how it is, but she had the audacity and courage and fierceness to change it. What we shared was a desire for a more just society and liberated world, and she proved that it’s not the position, it’s the person in the position, and her being truly committed to her vision and her mission.” -- Alisha Sonnier, Member of St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education
“God has called this glorious and amazing warrior home. I am devastated but find comfort in knowing she has been welcomed by the ancestors with song and joy.” -- Pamela Merritt, Executive Director of Medical Students for Choice
“A child of STL. She climbed the political ranks while unapologetically standing in her values. She was a survivor and a fighter and STL is absolutely better because Cora lived.” -- Kayla Reed, Executive Director of Action STL
“Want to honor her life? Believe women.” -- 13th Ward Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer
“You were light, kindness, and truth. The world is a bit dimmer today without you here, but your fierce fight will live on. You fought for all of us in the face of opposition. We are forever indebted.” -- Brittany Packnett, Vice President of Social Impact at BET
“Her life was a painting, richly layered, dark depths but tremendous heights, contrasted perfectly against the horizon of possibility. Her potential was endless. Transformative. Transcendent. There was light, so much light.” -- Angela Bingaman, political fundraiser
“What a monumental loss to the world, what a treasure you are & what a gift your service to our region.” -- 8th Ward Alderwoman Annie Rice
“Cora fully supported my and others’ effort to address the extreme misogyny existing in Missouri politics - on both sides. I can hear her voice saying to me, ‘do it for all of us, the hell with the blowback.’ She will always be in all our hearts; she is forever loved.” -- Katie Graham, political consultant
“I am truly blessed to have so many amazing people in my corner supporting and uplifting me.”
-- Cora Faith Walker
Read the St. Louis American obituary Brilliant servant leader Cora Faith Walker dies at 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.