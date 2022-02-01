On Tuesday, February 1, Harris-Stowe State University received notice of a bomb threat. Campus safety, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI were contacted and are investigating. All campus facilities are being continually checked by law enforcement.
At this time, the campus, including the William L. Clay Early Childhood Education Center and HSSU Impact Education Center, are closed. Classes and university operations, including the dining hall, are suspended until further notice. Plans are underway to ensure residential students are provided meals. Employees and commuter students should not report to campus at this time.
Harris-Stowe is one of more than a dozen HBCUs around the nation that received similar threats. Other institutions include Howard University, Alcorn State University, Jackson State University, Spelman College, Coppin State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Tougaloo College, Xavier University, Morgan State University, Kentucky State University, Fort Valley State University, University of the District of Columbia and Edward Waters University.
“We are working with the proper authorities to thoroughly investigate this potential threat,” Harris-Stowe State University said in a statement. “The safety of our campus community is paramount, and we are taking every step, in conjunction with campus safety, law enforcement and the FBI to ensure the well-being of our community.”
The campus is asking that any suspicious activity be reported to HSSU Department of Public Safety at (314) 340-3333.
