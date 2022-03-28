Monday, one day before the deadline, state Senator Steve Roberts (District 5) filed to run for Congress (District 1) in the Democratic primary in August 2022, challenging popular U.S. Representative Cori Bush (MO-1). Candidates already on the Democratic primary roster for U.S. House of Representatives for Missouri's District 1 include: Earl Childress, Michael Daniels, Ron Harshaw and David Koehr.
Roberts has criticized Bush’s decision to vote against the federal infrastructure bill. However, Bush faulted the prioritization of the infrastructure bill ahead of The Build Back Better Act which sought to provide critical social services for Americans. Roberts is regarded by some political insiders as an effective strategist, with a talent for working across the aisle. He served in the Missouri House of Representative from 2017 to 2021.
Suspicions surrounding past conduct could cloud Roberts’ campaign. He was arrested and accused of sexual assault of a young woman in 2015 when he was working for the Circuit Attorney’s office, though never indicted for sexual assault. He was also publicly accused of rape by state Senator-elect Cora Faith Walker in 2016, but never indicted on those charges either. Walker died on March 11, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.