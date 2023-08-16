The Urban League is joining with SSM Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers in an initiative to create employment opportunities in the field of radiologic technology. From left are Jim Bertrand, Siemens North America Imaging Sales SVP; Michael P. McMillan, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis president and CEO; David Pacitti, Siemens Healthineers president and head of the Americas, Siemens, Michael Holmes, Urban League regional vice president of workforce, and Jeremy Fotheringham, SSM Health regional president.