The Rowan Community Center (RCC) recently celebrated a 50th Anniversary weekend to mark the milestone. A fundraising reception was hosted by the Griot Museum of Black History. Another event was held the following day outside the RCC to bring together supporters from over the five decades.
“It’s hard to believe we were so young back then,” said Jamala Rogers, an RCC founder.
“But we listened to our elders who taught us to build institutions that would serve the Black community.”
The Center has served as the home of many groups such as the Organization for Black Struggle, the Youth Council for Positive Development, and the Infrared Rockers reggae band. It has been a hub for numerous community meetings, social gatherings, and educational programs.
In addition, the Center has been used by ongoing groups like block units as well as by ad hoc groups like the Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children’s Committee. The Center is used for a variety of political education activities and meetings. These include Kwanzaa celebrations, community forums, trainings, and workshops.
RCC Board President Thomas Mines announced that the Kwame Building Group and the Grice Groups have partnered to launch a renovation project for the building. Mines expressed his gratitude to Honorary Planning Committee Co-Chairs Cheryl Smith Walker and Darryl Jones for helping to usher in the next chapter for the center.
In addition, the center is creating a Friends of the RCC group that will help with program and services planning.
For more information, visit www.rowancc.org.
