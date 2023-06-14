A year ago, 22nd Circuit Court Judge David Mason was joined by hundreds of St. Louisans as he unveiled the Freedom Suits Memorial, located at the Civil Courts Building on 10 N. Tucker Street in St. Louis, Missouri.
His work to investigate files on many of the hundreds of “freedom suits” he found in the basement of where he worked led to the memorial – which was made its debut on Juneteenth of 2022.
“I thought about the all-white male jurors who more than 100 times said to the slave owner, ‘Sorry, this slave is free. The evidence – the truth – says it,’” Mason said, receiving a roaring standing ovation.
Mason will deliver the keynote address during the third annual Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival: Missouri Gateway to Freedom and Justice on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cricket Field in Forest Park.
A new event, Rolling Through Forest Park bike ride, will be introduced and there will be a 1K and 5K Walk for Freedom and Justice.
“The Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival holds great significance for the St. Louis community. The event serves as a valuable opportunity for attendees to obtain a deeper understanding of the history and importance of Juneteenth as a national holiday,” said James Tucker, ART 2063 president and National Juneteenth Observance Foundation board member.
Juneteenth is a nationwide celebration of the end of legal slavery in the United States, the end of the Civil War, and the Ratification of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ending slavery. Today the celebration also encompasses current civil rights issues.
Note: Registration to participate in the event is $18.65 (1865 was the year when slaves were free in the rebellious states only) and covers participation in the walk, snacks, a delicious cultural meal, and a fun day with lots of activities.
Juneteenth will be celebrated throughout St. Louis and St. Louis County during the weekend of June 17-19. Included are:
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
MISSOURI HISTORY MUSEUM
To commemorate the Juneteenth, the museum will present a storytelling and craft event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We’ll learn about past and present freedom jubilees. Possible books to be read include Juneteenth for Mazie, Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem, and The Juneteenth Story: Celebrating the End of Slavery in the United States.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
EYESEEME BOOKSTORE
Jeffrey and Pamela Blair opened the Eyeseeme African American Children’s Bookstore on Juneteenth, 2015. The store will celebrate Juneteenth and its eighth anniversary from noon-3 p.m. June 17 at 6951 Olive Boulevard University City, MO 63130.
“Juneteenth represents the resounding voice of freedom, echoing through generations. It is a celebration of resilience, a time to honor the legacy of our ancestors, and an opportunity to unite as a community and strive towards a future where everyone can thrive," said Jeffrey Blair EyeSeeMe
GRAND CENTER
Juneteenth celebrations will go on throughout the Grand Center Arts District on Saturday, June 17. Programs will be held at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, Grand Center Inc., the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. Families are invited to enjoy food, art activities, live music, and interactive performances, open to the public free of charge. Juneteenth Family Day - Grand Center Arts District
HARRIS-STOWE STATE UNIVERSITY
Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) has partnered with BLK Family Reunion to host the BLK Family Reunion Festival during Juneteenth weekend on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This event is opened to the public, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit HSSU and its students.
To RSVP for the event, please visit https://www.blkfrfest.com.
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS
The Bellefontaine Neighbors Juneteenth Festival is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday June 17 at the Rec Center, 9669 Bellefontaine Road. The celebration will include a trivia contest, talent shows, art contest display, petting zoo, and more. Visit cityofbn.com for additional information.
CONTEMPORARY ART MUSEUM ST. LOUIS
Join us as we celebrate Juneteenth Sat Jun 17, 2023, 10:00am – 2:00pm at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, and the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries. Enjoy food, fun art activities, and interactive performances in our shared outdoor spaces. Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (camstl.org)
FERGUSON
The Ferguson Juneteenth Celebration is from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Plaza at 501 (501 S. Florissant Rd.) Events include the Trailblazer Awards, a new business ribbon cutting, and performances by Kaylan and, The Coleman Hughes Project
TANDY PARK, ST. LOUIS
The 2023 Juneteenth Community Ride will celebrate St. Louis’s Black artists, musicians and history with a bike ride featuring live music. The Ride leaves Tandy Recreation Center at 10, and registration begins at 9 a.m. Tandy Recreation Center 4206 Kennerly Ave, St. Louis, MO 63113
ALTON, ILLINOIS
Alton will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at James Killion Park, 2400 Washington Avenue. A riot of anti-abolitionist elements in Alton later that same year resulted in the death of a resident who was defending his presses and is memorialized with the Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument, in Alton's cemetery.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
FLORISSANT
The City of Florissant is co-hosting a Juneteenth Music Festival on Sunday, June 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. in St. Ferdinand Park. Come join the City of Florissant and announcer/host Christian Thompson of the What Up Doe Radio Podcast for this fun celebration featuring music, activities for children, and a special Father’s Day gift for the first 100 fathers to arrive.
ST. LOUIS ART MUSEUM
The Museum will recognize Juneteenth from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday by honoring the power and influence of Black music. The Family Sunday will include multiple musical performances, an art-making activity inspired by Kehinde Wiley’s artwork Charles I, live DJ, and an expert family enrichment panel. Saint Louis Art Museum (slam.org)
WELLSTON
The Wellston Community Coalition and partners will host the Wellston Juneteenth Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Trojan Park. The event will commemorate the end of slavery in the United States and celebrate the rich history and culture of African Americans through music, dance, culture, and community.
MONDAY, JUNE 19
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will present its third annual free community Juneteenth concert at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, in collaboration with IN UNISON Chorus partner First Baptist Church of Chesterfield (FBCC).
No tickets are required for this community celebration; RSVPs are requested at slso.org. Doors open at 1 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served.
Dellwood
Color Of Change and St. Louis County will celebrate Juneteenth from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 W Florissant Ave
St. Louis, MO 63136. Activities will include a community resource fair, parade, skating and vendor pop-up. The parade line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club parking lot on W. Florrisant.
GATEWAY ARCH
Gateway Arch National Park is hosting the Gateway to Inclusive History
Conference on Juneteenth, Monday, June 19, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Conference attendees will hear from representatives from the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network, and the African American Civil Rights Network, and learn how to nominate St. Louis area sites to these networks.
