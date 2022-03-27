Award-winning gospel singer LaShun Pace has passed away, her management team confirmed. She was 60 years old when she died of kidney failure on March 21, 2022, according to her family.
Pace got her start performing with Grammy-nominated gospel group The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia.
Larry Reid of the online broadcast Larry Reid Live revealed the news via Twitter.
We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth,” he tweeted Monday. “LaShun Pace one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters has passed. The Pace Sisters recently lost their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss.”
Pace had been on dialysis for several years and was awaiting a kidney. She died of organ failure, her family said in a release.
The evangelist and singer-songwriter was best known for her song “I Know I’ve Been Changed.”
Born Tarrian LaShun Pace, the Atlanta native emerged on the music scene in the early ’70s as a solo act but later joined her sisters.
The Anointed Pace Sisters’ albums included “It’s the Morning Time,” “In the Hands of God,” “U-Know, My Purpose,” “It’s Already Done,” “Return,” and “Access Granted.”
Her debut album, “He Lives” – which featured her best-known song “I Know I’ve Been Changed” — reached No. 2 on Billboard’s gospel charts in 1990. In 1996, her single “Act Like You Know” became her second big hit and, in fact, became a TikTok trend in February 2022.
The 2007 inductee of the Christian Hall of Fame was also known for “Right to Fight: Pride War” (2004), an album compilation “Look Up Sing Out” (2005), and video song “Bakermat ft. LaShun Pace: Ain’t Nobody.” (2021).
In 2003, Pace published her autobiography, For My Good But For His Glory, in which she discussed the death of her first daughter, Xenia, who died of a heart attack.
Pace also had a brief appearance as the Angel of Mercy in the 1992 Steve Martin movie “Leap of Faith.”
The nine sisters made appearances in blockbuster movies such as The Fighting Temptations with Beyoncé Knowles and Cuba Gooding, Jr., and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion.
Her mother, pastor Betty Ann Pace, died on July 7, 2020, after being diagnosed with stage five kidney failure in 2018. Tyler Perry, who was good friends with LaShun Pace, granted her mother’s dying wish to become a homeowner in 2018.
Her sister Duranice Pace died on Jan. 14, 2021, at 62-years-old of health complications that weren’t disclosed.
Pace leaves behind her daughter, Aarion Pace Rhodes.
