STL American Foundation honors health care stalwarts

A spirit of celebration and community pride flowed as guests networked during the 23rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care, presented by The St. Louis American Foundation.

This event centered on making mental health a priority and honored outstanding health care workers from a range of careers.

Rebeccah Bennett, founder and principal of Emerging Wisdom LLC, moderated a three-person panel discussion on community health that included Rev. Bethany Johnson-Javois, president and CEO of the Deaconess Foundation Challenge, Ciearra Walker, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Health Worker Coalition, and Dr. LJ Punch, who is both a trauma surgeon and director of the Bullet Related Injury Clinic.

“As an integral part of its mission, The St. Louis American Foundation has hosted this program to honor outstanding healthcare in St. Louis and encourage careers in healthcare…it is needed now more than ever,” Bennett said.

Panelists shared their respective thoughts on “the path of healing,” listing what they needed to be effective healers in the medical profession.

Raven Recap - 23rd Annual Salute to Health Care Raven Whitener, Director of The St. Louis American Foundation & Special Events, recaps the 23rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care…

“What we’ve learned in social work, nursing, as doctors, [and] all of the helping professions, is [that] the separation of the soul from the body, from the mind, from the spirit has harmed us,” Johnson-Javois said.

Walker said “imagination” is missing when some health professionals search for solutions to community health problems such as access to equitable health care.

“As we grow older, we lose the value of dreaming. [While in] strategic planning meetings and when we're setting a vision, we haven't taken the proper time to be introspective, to reflect, and give ourselves permission to reimagine,” Walker said.

Punch said the biggest thing he had to “unlearn” as a health professional is that his well being is not connected to the care he provides.

The discussion included opinions on intergenerational healing, how health is discussed and handled in the Black community, and advice to young adults on pursuing their dreams and goals.

At the discussion’s close, guests chanted, “take care of the people.”

Tommye Austin, senior vice president for patient care systems and chief nurse executive at BJC HealthCare, hosted the award ceremony.

“I'm new to St. Louis. I've been here almost a year, and what a year it has been,” Austin said. “In that short time, I've already seen so many examples of incredible work and dedication; not just in the hospital setting, but in inspiring demonstrations of individuals bringing their commitment to health into our community.”

Dr. Angelleen Peters-Lewis, chief operating officer and chief nursing executive at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and BJC Health Care, received the Stellar Performer in Health Care award.

“My experience is that [of a] young teen parent and that's really what fueled my desire to go into healthcare,” she shared. “There's a song that I always sing. ‘I am who I am today because God used my mistakes, he worked them for my good like no one else ever could.’

“I want you to know today that your pain can become your purpose. It can be your guide and inspiration to have a positive impact that is broad, far reaching, and most importantly, uplifts the lives of others.”

2023 Stellar Performer in Health Care - Dr. Angelleen Peters Lewis A profile video of Dr. Angelleen Peters Lewis, the 2023 Stellar Performer in Health Care. Produced for the 23rd Annual Salute to Excellence in…

Dr. Michael Ward, retired vice dean for student affairs and diversity and professor at Barnes-Jewish College, Goldfarb School of Nursing, received the Lifetime Achiever in Health Care award. Ward retired after 48 years of service and dedication in health care.

“The obstacle I faced growing up, and then really more specifically in the medical field, was the fact that there weren't that many people in the field that looked like me,” Ward said.

“I was concerned about that, but decided that I was not going to let that stand in my way, and why not try to do the best that I could and perhaps break some ground for others?”

2023 Lifetime Achiever in Health Care - Dr. Michael Ward A profile video of Dr. Michael Ward, the 2023 Lifetime Achiever in Health Care. Produced for the 23rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Ca…

In a video, Ward said the legacy he hopes to leave behind is that “he mattered.”

“I want to make sure that I'm not just a blip in the map in terms of I was here and now I'm gone. I want to make sure I impacted others in such a way that their lives were better. I have so many success stories of students that I've interacted with, colleagues that I've supported.”

The evening also saw five health care professionals receive Excellence in Health Care Awards:

Dr. Anna Bailey, Internal Medicine, Mercy Clinic Primary Care

Roslyn Lockett Harvey, Vice President Operations, Affinia Health Care

Marcus Howard, PhD, Founder and CEO, GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness

Dr. Melvin Maclin, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, SSM SLUCare Physician Group

Constance “Connie” M. Payne, RN, Clinical Nurse Consultant, Oracle Health

Two health care providers received Excellence in Mental Health awards, as well.

“On behalf of our board and staff, we are so proud to continue our partnership with the St. Louis American Foundation to present the Dr. John Anderson Excellence and Mental Health Awards,” Emily Koenig, executive director of the St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund, said.

Dr. Lizette Smith, a clinical psychologist and director of clinical programs at Our Little Haven, received the Excellence in the Field of Mental Health award.

According to Koenig, Smith knew from a young age that her calling was to pursue a career in mental health care, seeing a need for mental health care in her community, but limited access to services.

Latosha Fowlkes, president and CEO of The Core Collective at Saint Vincent, was the inaugural recipient of the Excellence in Mental Health Community Mental Health Provider Award.

“Since introducing the award in 2014, we at CSF have been blown away by the number of people with varied backgrounds making an impact on local families, communities, and the field of mental health,” Koenig said.

“To honor the depth of talent and very professions within the field of mental health, we've developed a second award in Dr. Anderson's name, the Dr. Jen John M. Anderson, excellence in Mental Health, community Mental Health Provider Award.”

Fowlkes is a licensed clinical social worker with more than 15 years of experience working in the area of nonprofits and helping at-risk youth and families in crisis.

According to Koenig, she has recently transformed the 170-year legacy organization, St. Vincent Home for Children, into what is now known as the Core Collective at St. Vincent. This new name aligns with the implementation of an inspiring new vision, mission, strategic plan, and brand that stands on the foundation of the organization.